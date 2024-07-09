TECNO Mobile India has launched its newest SPARK 20 Series smartphone – the TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G in India at ₹15,999 featuring MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC, up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option, 108 MP primary camera, 120 Hz LTPS display, 33W fast charging, 10W reverse charging, and more.

The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G flaunts its modern superellipse design and comes in two color variants – Startrail Black, and Glossy White colors. The SPARK 20 Pro 5G equips a 6.78-inch LTPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz along with ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging.

The cameras include a dual rear setup of a 108 MP main + 2 MP macro camera with LED flash while the front side offers an 8 MP selfie camera with Dual Colour Temperature Flash. It runs on HiOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system. Other features include a USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity, and more.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, “Empowering users with a smartphone that enables stronger and reliable connectivity has been a huge priority for us. With this goal in mind, the latest addition to our all-round SPARK series, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G is a true upgrade designed to meet the evolving needs of our users. We believe the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will enhance users’ everyday lives and bring more efficiency and enjoyment as a true all-rounder smartphone.”

TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

The price for the TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G starts at ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone will go on sale on 11th July 2024 on both online and offline stores. Launch offers include ₹2,000 discount on all debit and credit cards, UPI, and paper finance.

