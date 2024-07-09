Alongside the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi India has also launched the Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds at ₹1,999 featuring 40dB Hybrid ANC, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 36 hours playback, IP54 splash-resistant design, 10-min fast charging, and more.

The Redmi Buds 5C is the company’s newest TWS earbuds available in three color options – Symphony Blue, Bass White, and Acoustic Black colors. It is equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and up to 40dB Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

The earbuds also come with dual mics on each bud for call noise cancellation, dual-device smart connection via Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Touch controls, Transparency mode, and the Xiaomi Headphones App.

The Redmi Buds 5C packs a 45 mAh battery on each bud and a 480 mAh battery on the case delivering up to 36 hours of total music playback time. Each earbud lasts up to 7.5 hours on a single charge while it offers 10-minute fast charging.

The price for the Redmi Buds 5C is ₹1,999 and will be available from 20th July 2024 at 12 PM on mi.com.in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Buds 5C Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,999

₹1,999 Availability: 20th July 2024 at 12 PM on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores

20th July 2024 at 12 PM on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores Offers: N/A

