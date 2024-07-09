Xiaomi has launched its latest home cleaning innovation – the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, in India at an introductory price of ₹29,999. The Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 promises to streamline household cleaning with a host of smart and efficient features. The announcement was made alongside the launch of Redmi 13 5G and Redmi Buds 5C.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 is equipped with LDS Laser Navigation, providing precise home mapping for comprehensive cleaning coverage. It offers 4000Pa suction power across four modes: Silent, Standard, Strong, and Turbo. The Automatic Cleaning Station features a 17,000Pa suction for efficient dustbin emptying, with a 2.5L high-capacity disposable bag that can handle up to 60 full cleaning sessions.

It features a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop design allowing the device to combine vacuuming and mopping functions, with a 200ml electronically controlled water tank that supports 80 minutes of mopping. The water flow levels are adjustable, ensuring thorough cleaning. Additionally, the RVC X10 is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery, providing up to 240 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge covering up to 2,500 sq. ft.

The vacuum cleaner includes hands-free operation features such as automatic dust disposal and personalized cleaning plans via the Xiaomi/Mi Home app. It also has automatic drop prediction and smart obstacle detection with reduced speed.

For enhanced security, it boasts TÜV Rheinland Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Standard Certification, Map Management MJA1 Security Chip Encryption for secure map transmission and cloud storage, and hardware-based data transmission protection.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 is available in White color option and is priced at ₹34,999 with an initial sale price of ₹29,999 starting 15th July 2024 at 12 PM. The device will be available for purchase on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other Xiaomi retail outlets.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 Price in India, Availability, & Offers