The realme 13 Pro Series 5G is set to launch in India in July. realme has given a sneak peek into the design of its upcoming realme 13 Pro Series 5G smartphones, unveiling a unique aesthetic inspired by the works of the famous impressionist painter Claude Monet. Following the earlier reveal of the camera details, the brand has now showcased the Monet-inspired design elements that set these devices apart.

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G will be available in three distinct color options – Monet Gold and Monet Purple for the glass back panel edition, and Emerald Green for the vegan leather variant. The artistic design is a result of Realme’s collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), and is influenced by Monet’s iconic “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” series.

Inspired by Monet’s artistic vision, realme’s design team selected two of Monet’s most celebrated masterpieces. They ingeniously integrated the transient light and shadow effects captured by Monet into the smartphone’s design, transforming each device into a handheld work of art. This approach not only pays homage to Monet’s impressionist techniques but also brings a piece of timeless artistry into the hands of modern users.

Utilizing the innovative Miracle Shining Craft, realme has meticulously applied millions of shimmering particles onto high-gloss AG glass. This technique faithfully reproduces the dynamic interplay of light and shadow found in Monet’s paintings. From every angle, the glass surface exhibits mesmerizing flashes, inviting users to experience the tactile nuances reminiscent of impressionist masterpieces. Adding to its aesthetic appeal, the realme 13 Pro Series 5G will also feature a Sunrise Halo design with a 360° luxury watch-level texture.

Regarding this, the realme said, “Available in two variations, each with its own unique aesthetic, where Monet Gold is inspired by Monet’s golden haystacks under sunlight, where the hues radiate warmth and tranquility; the Monet Purple reflects the serene beauty of blooming water lilies, which embodies elegance and vitality.

Monet’s dedication to capturing the ephemeral nature of light and shadow is legendary – he created 25 paintings of “Grainstacks” and an astounding 250 paintings of “Water Lilies” throughout his lifetime. His goal was to capture the same scenes at different times of the day and across various seasons, preserving fleeting moments in timeless art.”