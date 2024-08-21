OPPO India has launched its next F27 Series smartphone – the OPPO F27 5G featuring a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with 2,100 nits peak brightness, 7.67mm ultra-slim Armor body with IP64 dust and water-resistant design + AGC DT-Star2 glass protection, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 MP Omnivision OV50D primary camera, 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera, Halo Light on camera, 5,000 mAh with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.

The OPPO F27 5G uses am Armour Body (Amber Orange) in a matte-finish back design available in Amber Orange with a flickering flame texture and Emerald Green with a curved light column effect. It’s ultra-slim with just 7.69mm thickness (Emerald Green) and 7.76 mm (Amber Orange).

Additionally, it has an IP64 dust and water-resistant rating, AGC DT-Star2 glass on the front, and a 5-star SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection. The front side sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2,100 nits peak brightness.

The rear side has a circular camera module with a Halo Light effect that glows on incoming calls, notifications, charging, music, and more. Cameras include a 50 MP OmniVision OV50D primary camera plus a 2 MP Omnivision OV02B1B portrait camera while the front uses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

The smartphone is also backed with AI features including AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, and AI Studio. The AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini LLM, offers AI Writer for quick content creation, AI Summary for text condensation, and AI Speak for text-to-speech conversion, accessible via a convenient sidebar.

Moving to the internals, the OPPO F27 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with either 128 GB UFS 2.2 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

On the battery side, the phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 interface. Other features include a USB Type-C, stereo speakers, a dual SIM tray, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OPPO F27 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, AGC DT-Star2 glass protection, Halo Ring camera module, 7.67mm slim (Emerald Green), 7.76mm slim (Amber Orange), 187 grams weight

The price for OPPO F27 5G starts at ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and mainline retail outlets starting 21st August 2024. The launch offers include a flat 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,500 from leading banks, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, free 180 days of Screen Damage Protection, and up to ₹1,500 cashback via MobiKwik wallet.

OPPO F27 5G – Hands-On and First Impressions