Infinix has expanded its portfolio by stepping into the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market with two new earphones – Infinix XE27 and Infinix Buds Neo. The launch is a significant milestone for the brand, coinciding with its 7-year anniversary, as Infinix continues its mission to provide a complete digital lifestyle experience. Both TWS earphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting 26th August 2024.

The Infinix XE27 is designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience in the segment featuring advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology for immersive sound and is equipped with 10mm Deep Bass Drivers along with Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and 60ms Low Latency Gaming Mode. It supports Flash Connect with Google Fast Pair for instant connectivity.

The Infinix XE27 sports an IPX4 water-resistant design and comes in White and Black color options. The Infinix Buds Neo, on the other hand, comes in White Pearl and Black Flame color options. Like the XE27, the Buds Neo features Quad-Mic ENC, Low Latency Gaming Mode, Multifunctional Touch Control, and an IPX4 water-resistant rating. The Infinix Buds Neo also introduces the dedicated WeLife app, which allows users to customize settings and receive updates, adding a personalized touch to the user experience.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, commented, “Our customers have always been our driving force, motivating us to broaden our offerings and cater to their diverse needs. Our journey has been marked by relentless innovation and a strong commitment to providing feature- rich and value-driven propositions. As we celebrate this incredible milestone of completing seven years in the industry, we’re thrilled to announce an expansion in the audio category with the launch of XE27 and Buds Neo TWS earphones.

Today, with lifestyle and tech converging, TWS has become an indispensable accessory for smartphone users. These products outline our vision of building a stylish, on-the-go portfolio to elevate customer experience with seamless integration across our product lineup. The XE27 features advanced ANC technology, and the Buds Neo pairs with a dedicated in- house app, WeLife- both of them are a part of our endeavor to amplify seamless digital lifestyle experience. This launch is a pivotal step in our mission to create a fully connected ecosystem tailored to the needs of our tech-savvy customers”

The Infinix Buds Neo and the Infinix XE27 are available at a special price of is ₹1,399 and ₹1,699. The Infinix XE27 and Infinix Buds Neo TWS earphones will be available on Flipkart from 26th August 2024.

Infinix XE27 and Infinix Buds Neo – Price In India, Availability, & Offers