POCO India has launched its first Android tablet – POCO Pad 5G in India featuring a large 12.1-inch 120 Hz 2.5K screen in a 7.52mm metallic design, 10,000 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, quad speakers, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and supports Smart Pen stylus and POCO’s first keyboard-style double-sided protective case.

The POCO Pad 5G uses a 7.52 mm sleek metallic unibody design available in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green color options. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display on the front with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with quad stereo speakers and dual mics.

The POCO Pad 5G supports a stylus and keyboard, the company offers a Smart Pen stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity with a minimum latency of 5ms, and POCO’s first keyboard-style double-sided protective case. The rear side offers an 8 MP f/2.0 camera and the front side comes with an 8 MP f/2.28 selfie camera.

Under the hood, it is powered by 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with Adreno 710 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a large 10,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include USB Type-C, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and dual microphones.

POCO Pad 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 12.1-inch LCD display, 2.5K resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 7.52 mm slim, 568 grams weight

Software: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14 operating system

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

Memory: 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Main Camera: Single 8 MP f/2.0, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.28

Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, dual microphones

Cellular: 5G network

Battery & Charging: 10,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Colors: Cobalt Blue, Pistachio Green

The POCO Pad 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹ 25,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version. The tablet will be available from 27th August 2024 on Flipkart.com. Combined with the launch offers, the effective price of the tablet will start from ₹19,999. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 discount with SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards and ₹1,000 discount for students on the first day of the sale.

POCO Pad 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹25,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

Availability: 27th August 2024 on Flipkart.com

Offers: Flat ₹3,000 discount with SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards, ₹1,000 discount for students on the first day of the sale. With offers, the effective price will be ₹19,999 onwards.

