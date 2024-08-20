POCO India is gearing up to make a significant addition to its product lineup with the launch of the POCO Pad 5G, the brand’s first tablet in the country. The much-awaited device is scheduled to be unveiled on 23rd August at 12 PM. This news was confirmed by Himanshu Tandon, the Country Head of POCO India, who hinted at the tablet being the “ultimate companion” for users.

According to Himanshu, the POCO Pad 5G is designed to be an ideal device for a range of activities, including “binging, creating, and getting stuff done.” The promotional materials further suggest that the tablet will support both a stylus and a keyboard, making it a versatile tool for both work and entertainment.

The POCO Pad 5G was first introduced to global markets in May and features a large 12.1-inch 2.5K 120 Hz display powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM along with quad stereo speakers, and a large 10,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

While the POCO Pad 5G shares several features with the recently launched Redmi Pad Pro, it is anticipated that POCO will position its tablet at a more competitive price point. However, it remains to be seen whether POCO will release both Wi-Fi and 5G variants in India, as the promotional image currently highlights only the 5G model.

The POCO Pad 5G will be sold on Flipkart. More details will be available including its pricing and offers once the the tablet is launched this week.