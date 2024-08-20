The iconic strategy game, Age of Empires, is making a highly anticipated return to mobile devices after a decade-long hiatus. Originally debuting on mobile with Age of Empires: World Domination in 2014, the series is set to launch its latest installment, Age of Empires Mobile, on 17th October.

Co-developed by TiMi Studio Group in collaboration with World’s Edge, an Xbox Games Studio, Age of Empires Mobile promises to deliver a fresh and innovative experience while staying true to the core elements that fans have loved for years. The developers have crafted a game that blends the classic strategic gameplay of the series with new mobile-specific features, making it accessible and engaging for a whole new generation of players.

In Age of Empires Mobile, players will have the opportunity to lead armies under the command of some of history’s most legendary figures. The game offers a diverse roster of historic leaders, including Barbarossa, Darius the Great, Hammurabi, Joan of Arc, and Leonidas I. Each leader brings unique talents and synergies to the battlefield, allowing players to develop their strategies and tactics to outmaneuver their opponents.

The game has been designed to expand on the rich legacy of the Age of Empires series while adapting to the mobile platform. The developers have ensured that while the game introduces new features tailored for mobile play, it retains the essence of what made Age of Empires a beloved franchise among strategy enthusiasts.

Age of Empires Mobile Features

Built from the ground up for mobile and social play, Age of Empires Mobile includes a variety of game features:

Multiple single-player modes built on the Age of Empires lineage and featuring iconic elements from the original series

Build your empire in a lively, realistic medieval world featuring stunning civilizations, imperial cities and historical figures

Immersive battlefields offer one of a kind original gameplay with large-scale castle sieges featuring realistic weapons taking on multi-dimensional defenses in a fight with thousands of players worldwide

Be strategic as you encounter realistic and interactive terrain and weather and manage multiple troops with real-time micro-control

Age of Empires Mobile will be officially available for download on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users and on Google Play for Android devices starting 17th October 2024. The game has already undergone early testing since March this year, allowing the developers to fine-tune the gameplay experience ahead of its public release.