realme has introduced its ultra-fast 320W SuperSonic Charge technology, promising to redefine fast charging standards. Unveiled at the company’s 828 Fan Festival held at realme’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China, the new technology is being hailed as a ‘4-minute miracle’ by the company.

The 320W SuperSonic Charge can fully charge a smartphone with a 4,420 mAh battery in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. realme also claims that the powerful charger can bring a device to 26% capacity in just one minute and over 50% in less than two minutes, setting new benchmarks for speed and efficiency in the industry.

The realme’s 320W SuperSonic Charge is built on years of research and innovation, specifically focused on achieving the ideal balance between high power output, compact size, and safety. One of the key advancements is the world’s first folded battery for smartphones. The quad-cell battery, inspired by the mechanics of foldable devices, incorporates four individual cells that charge simultaneously, enabling faster charging speeds without compromising the phone’s sleek design. Despite each cell being under 3mm thick, the folded battery provides a 10% increase in capacity over traditional designs.

The 320W SuperSonic Charge also features the industry’s first “AirGap” Voltage Transformer, which uses an advanced contact-free electromagnetic conversion to ensure high voltage remains isolated from the battery, even in severe fault conditions like circuit breakdowns. This makes the charging process virtually risk-free, while also maintaining impressive power efficiency and thermal management. The transformer itself is ultra-compact, reducing voltage to just 20V to protect the battery and contributing to an overall power efficiency of approximately 98%.

The 320W SuperSonic Charge comes with a charger dubbed the “Pocket Cannon,” boasting an incredible power density of 3.3W per cubic centimeter. Despite its significant power output, the charger maintains a size similar to realme’s previous 240W charger. It supports a wide range of advanced charging protocols, including UFCS (up to 320W), PD, and SuperVOOC. Additionally, the charger features dual USB Type-C outputs, allowing for simultaneous fast charging. It can deliver 150W to realme phones and 65W to compatible laptops.