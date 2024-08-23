Instagram is rolling out an exciting new feature that allows users to add a 30-second song clip to their profile, bringing a nostalgic touch reminiscent of Myspace in the early 2000s. This latest update offers a unique way for users to express themselves by showcasing their favorite Instagram music directly on their profile.

The song addition feature is currently being rolled out to users. If you don’t see the option on your profile yet, make sure your app is updated to the latest version to enjoy this new feature.

How to Add a Song to Your Instagram Profile

Adding a song to your profile is simple and quick. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to your Profile tab and select “Edit profile.”

Tap on “Add music to your profile.”

Search for your desired song or explore the “For You” section.

Choose the song and select a 30-second clip to play on your profile.

The new Instagram feature is available to all users and Creator accounts. When someone visits your profile and taps the play button, a 30-second clip of your selected song will play, adding a personalized touch to your Instagram presence.

Before this update, profiles were limited to text-based fields such as name, pronouns, bio, links, and banners. The ability to add music brings a fresh, dynamic element, allowing users to inject a bit of their personality into their profiles. Instagram’s extensive music library offers a wide selection of artists, and users can choose the specific part of the song they want to highlight.

Instagram has been expanding its music-related offerings recently. In addition to the profile song feature, the platform has introduced several other music-centric tools: