Vi has announced significant upgrades to its network infrastructure across key cities in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Tumakuru. The telecom company has focused on enhancing data speeds and improving overall user experience in these regions.

As part of its network enhancement efforts, Vi has doubled the capacity of its LTE 2,100 MHz band, expanding from 5 MHz to 10 MHz. This upgrade is set to deliver faster network speeds and a more seamless internet browsing experience for customers in these cities.

In addition to boosting data speeds, Vi has revealed plans to further strengthen its network by deploying newly acquired spectrum in the 900 MHz band across Karnataka. This move is aimed at improving indoor coverage, particularly in densely populated suburban and rural areas, ensuring users enjoy better connectivity and an enhanced user experience.

To extend its reach within the state, Vi has also established a new service zone in Davanagere. This expansion will broaden the company’s distribution and service network, contributing to its goal of providing superior connectivity and an improved customer experience across Karnataka.

Vi’s network now covers nearly 85% of Karnataka’s population. Over the past two years, the company has undertaken extensive upgrades to its core network in the state, preparing for the 5G rollout, enabling e-SIM capabilities, enhancing VoLTE architecture, and introducing VoWIFI to boost indoor voice services.

Commenting on these enhancements, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, Vi said, “Our objective is to deliver the best network experience to our customers by expanding 4G coverage and enhancing data speed. As customers demand better choices, we have built a digital ecosystem with our partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform by offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments and more.”

In addition to network enhancements, Vi has expanded its retail presence in Karnataka, with over 140 stores, including Vi Stores, Vi Shops, and Vi Mini Stores. The company also maintains an extensive distribution network with approximately 360 distributors and nearly 19,000 recharge outlets, ensuring comprehensive service and support for its customers.