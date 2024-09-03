realme India is gearing up to introduce its latest TWS earbuds, the realme Buds N1, to the Indian market on 9th September. The launch will coincide with the debut of the Realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G.

realme India posted on X, “Experience the power of pure sound with #realmeBudsN1🎧 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation ensures you stay focused and in the zone. Ready to level up your game? Launching 9th September, 12 Noon Know more: http://amzn.to/4gaLi4v #NoiseOffGameOn”

The company has revealed some key details of its upcoming TWS earbuds, the realme Buds N1 will come equipped with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), offering up to 46 dB active noise cancellation. In addition, the earbuds will support 360° Spatial Audio, promising a surround sound experience that enhances music, movies, and gaming.

The realme Buds N1 will also feature 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers for deep, powerful bass and a Dynamic Sound Effect. Moreover, it will come with IP55 protection against water and dust and is expected to deliver up to 40 hours of total playback time.

The official teaser image released shows an in-ear design with a short stem and a vibrant green color option. The realme Buds N1 will likely be priced more affordably than the realme Buds Air6, which launched in May with 50 dB ANC and LHDC 5.0 support for a price of ₹3,299.

As the launch date approaches, more details about the realme Buds N1 are expected to be released.

realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G Teaser (realme.com/in)

