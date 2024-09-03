vivo T3 Pro 5G, which was launched last week in India goes on sale today with exciting launch offers. The smartphone is available starting today i.e. 3rd September 2023 from 12 PM on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC bank cards or a flat ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

The vivo T3 Pro is a midrange smartphone and is the successor to last year’s vivo T2 Pro 5G. The price starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and comes in Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green colors.

Highlights and features of the vivo T3 Pro 5G include a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 80W FlashCharge, 7.49mm ultra-slim IP64 dust and water-resistant design, and more.

The vivo T3 Pro 5G uses a Vegan Leather design (Sandstone Orange only) with an IP64 dust and water-resistant rating and comes in two color variants – Sandstone Orange, and Emerald Green colors. The vivo T3 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi pixel density), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

The vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz paired with Adreno 720 Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB UFS 2.2 OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage without microSD card support. It packs a large 5,500 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge fast charging support.

The rear side equips a dual camera setup of 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle with Aura Light while the front side has a 16 MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system with 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of Android security patches. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM, dual-standby, and dual VoLTE support.

vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.77-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 105% NTSC, IP64 dust and water-resistant, Vegan Leather (Sandstone Orange), Plastic Composite Sheet (Emerald Green), 7.49 mm (Emerald Green) OR 7.99 mm (Sandstone Orange, Leather), 184 grams (Emerald Green) OR 190 grams (Sandstone Orange)

Operating System: FunTouch OS 14 interface, Android 14 operating system

Software Updates: 2 Years of Android OS, 3 Years of Android Security

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz (1x Kryo Prime Cortex-A715 + 3x Kryo Gold Cortex-A715 + 4x Kryo Silver Cortex-A510)

GPU: Adreno 720

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM feature

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), Sony IMX882 sensor (main), up to 4K@30fps video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash)

Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45, 1080p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual Standby, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh battery, 80W FlashCharge fast charging

Colors: Sandstone Orange (Vegan Leather), Emerald Green

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

Availability: 3rd September 2024 at 12 PM on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores.

Offers: A flat ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months

