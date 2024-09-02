Infinix has entered into the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market with its two new earphones – Infinix XE27 and Infinix Buds Neo. We got the Infinix Buds Neo which is the brand’s midrange wireless earphones under ₹1,500, currently priced at ₹1,399. Highlights and features include 13mm dynamic drivers with 4-mic noise cancellation for calls, up to 28 hours of music playback, an IPX4 water-resistant rating, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, 65ms super low latency, multifunctional touch control, and a dedicated WeLife app. Here’s more about the wireless earbuds in our Infinix Buds Neo review.

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

Infinix Buds Neo uses a round-shaped casing that is sleek and glossy, available in White Pearl and Black Flame color options, this is the Black Flame as you can see with the dual-tone colors – Black (outer) and Orange (inner). The earbuds provide an IPX4 water-resistant rating while the casing itself is lightweight and easy to fit in the hands/pockets. However, its glossy surface tends to attract fingerprints easily, which could be a minor annoyance for some users. The interiors combine both glossy and matte finishes including the earbuds.

The charging case is equipped with no pairing/reset button on any side, while the bottom has a USB Type-C port for charging. The right side comes with a latch for attaching a lanyard while the front, where you can see the Infinix logo, has an LED indicator that provides status updates for the battery, charging, and pairing processes.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

Infinix Buds Neo is equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers with 4-mic noise cancellation for calls. The driver size is slightly larger than you typically see in this price range, which is the usual 11mm. A larger driver often delivers better lows/bass in terms of overall audio performance. The Infinix Buds Neo provides very reasonable sound quality for this price, and you can tweak the bass in the Welife app via the equalizer while also using more of its features inside the app.

In contrast to the Infinix XE27, which launched alongside, which features a Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 10mm Deep Bass Drivers, the Infinix Buds Neo uses only the Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and no dedicated ANC. The earbuds offer a total of four microphones i.e. two on each to ensure decent noise cancellation during calls.

Additional features include dual-device connection over Bluetooth 5.3, allowing seamless pairing with two devices, while the 65ms Super Low Latency mode enhances gaming experiences. You get the multi-touch controls to control the music and calls while you get the most out of earbuds using the Welife app.

Battery Runtime & Charging

When it comes to battery life, the Infinix Buds Neo offers impressive endurance for this price, providing up to 28 hours of total music playback on a single charge. Each earbud is equipped with a 40 mAh battery while the case is packed with 500 mAh. Assuming you get 28 hours of battery life, it can last up to 7 days on a single charge when used for around 4 hours a day. For charging, it supports USB Type-C taking around 1.5 hours to charge (earbuds only) or 2.5 hours to charge fully (with case).

Verdict – Infinix Buds Neo Review

The Infinix Buds Neo offers impressive sound quality for its price, a long 28-hour battery, and quad mic noise cancellation for calls. For the price of ₹1,399, the Infinix Buds Neo is a good choice for those seeking wireless earbuds under the ₹1,500 budget. The earbuds are available on Flipkart.com at a special price of ₹1,399.

Infinix Buds Neo – Where To Buy

The Infinix Buds Neo is available at a special price of is ₹1,399 on Flipkart.com.

Get Infinix Buds Neo on Flipkart.com