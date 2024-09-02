Qualcomm has quietly rolled out its latest addition to the Snapdragon 6 Series – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC bringing in a significant performance boost to the mid-range market. This follows the release of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 in June, which is a tone-down variant of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 under the same lineup. Interestingly, Qualcomm has skipped the Snapdragon 6 Gen 2 entirely.

With its upgraded Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC features a 10% increase in CPU performance and a 30% improvement in GPU capabilities. In addition, the Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) offers 20% better AI performance, leveraging Qualcomm’s advanced AI Engine. These enhancements collectively represent a substantial leap from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 introduced in 2022.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is built on a 4nm process (Samsung 4LPX), providing efficiency and performance in a compact design. The chip features 4 Kryo Performance CPUs (Cortex A78-based) clocked up to 2.4 GHz and 4 Kryo Efficiency CPUs (Cortex A55-based) clocked up to 1.8 GHz. The Adreno GPU offers support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, and Vulkan 1.1, ensuring robust graphics performance for mobile gaming and media consumption.

Furthermore, it comes with a built-in Snapdragon 5G modem-RF system that supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, with download speeds reaching up to 2.9 Gbps. The chip also retains the triple 12-bit ISPs from its predecessor, supporting up to 200 MP photo capture and 4K HDR video recording. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 system provides Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 with dual antennas, enhancing wireless connectivity and stability.

For audio, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 includes the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec and a new smart speaker amplifier, promising high-quality sound with low distortion. The chip supports the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, and aptX Adaptive, catering to audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

On the camera front, the SoC is capable of handling up to a 16 MP triple camera setup or a 48 MP single camera with zero shutter lag. It supports 200 MP photo capture and features 4K HDR video recording at 30 fps, along with slow-motion video capture at 720p and 240 fps.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 also features multiple GNSS systems, such as GPS, Glonass, and NavIC. The chip is equipped with USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 and supports UFS 3.1 storage for fast data transfer and app loading times. Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology ensures speedy device recharging.

The new SoC is poised to bring enhanced performance, improved AI capabilities, and robust connectivity to mid-range smartphones. While Qualcomm has yet to announce the official availability of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, it is expected to power devices starting from Q4 2024.