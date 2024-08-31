itel is gearing up to make waves in the feature phone market with the upcoming launch of its first keypad flip phone, the itel Flip One. The new device marks itel’s entry into the flip phone segment, blending classic design with modern features.

The itel Flip One boasts a sleek flip-open design with a premium leather back and a glass-designed keypad. According to the company, the Flip One is designed for easy one-handed use, making it a lightweight and portable option for those who prefer a more straightforward device without compromising on essential features.

itel is positioning its Flip One as an ideal choice for Gen Z and millennials who are looking to take a break from the constant connectivity of smartphones. Despite its retro appeal, the itel Flip One comes equipped with modern essentials like internet access, texting, calling, and a built-in camera.

itel emphasizes that the Flip One is designed not only for keypad enthusiasts but also as a versatile secondary device for smartphone users. The company aims to solidify its stronghold in the feature phone market, backed by a 90% brand loyalty rate.

Speaking about the launch announcement, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said, “As the market leader with a 45% share and an impressive 90% brand loyalty, itel is redefining the feature phone landscape through relentless innovation. The upcoming itel Flip One is more than just a new addition to our lineup; it’s a groundbreaking advancement in the industry.

Designed with precision, the Flip One introduces a rare and cutting-edge flip function usually found in premium smartphones. Its sophisticated design and functionality set a new benchmark in the market. This launch highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional, trendsetting products that adapt to our users’ evolving needs.”

The itel Flip One is expected to launch in September 2024. Pricing and additional details will be revealed during the official launch event.