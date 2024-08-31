After expanding its network coverage in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Tumakuru, Vi expands network coverage in Bihar and Jharkhand to boost data speeds. Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced significant enhancements to its network in Bihar and Jharkhand, boosting its 4G capacity by 150% in the region. This move aims to provide better coverage and faster data speeds to users across the two states.

Vi has redeployed the 2,100 MHz spectrum from 3G to 4G across 3,400 sites, including areas like Begusarai, Darbhanga, Bodhgaya, Gopalganj, Hajipur, Jamshedpur, and Bokaro. The 1,800 MHz spectrum has been expanded across 4,300 sites in cities such as Patna, Ranchi, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur, among others. In high-usage areas like Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Darbhanga, the capacity of the 2,500 MHz band has been doubled to 20 MHz, resulting in improved network performance.

These upgrades have collectively led to a 35% increase in data speeds, ensuring a more seamless and reliable internet experience for customers in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Regarding this, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, Vi said, “Bihar and Jharkhand are our top priorities and we are committed to investing here to ensure that our customers enjoy the best experience and services. We are focussed on expanding 4G coverage and enhancing data capacity to meet customers’ growing needs.

As customer demand more choices, Vi App, now offers a wide range of services including games, entertainment, utility bill payments and more. Given the popularity and growth potential of OTT services, Vi is expanding its OTT bundled portfolio. Currently, offering OTT bundles with Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5 and SunNxt with more partnerships coming soon.”

Vi is also upgrading its core network to be 5G-ready. This includes improvements such as e-SIM capabilities, enhanced VoLTE architecture, and the rollout of Vo Wi-Fi for better indoor connectivity. To complement these network enhancements, Vi has expanded its retail presence in the region. The company now operates over 180 stores, including Vi Stores, Vi Shops, and Vi Mini Stores. Additionally, it has a robust distribution network with over 680 distributors and 37,000 recharge outlets, ensuring easy access to services for customers across Bihar and Jharkhand.