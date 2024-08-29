Reliance Jio is stepping up its game in cloud computing with its Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer. The announcement was made by Jio Platforms Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) alongside the JioPhoneCall AI and JioTV OS.

As part of the new Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, users will receive up to 100 GB of free cloud storage. This offer allows users to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content. This initiative aligns with Jio’s commitment to provide high-speed, secure, and affordable cloud computing services.

Mukesh Ambani highlighted that Jio plans to offer the most competitive pricing in the market for those who require additional storage beyond the free 100 GB. This move is part of Jio’s broader strategy to make cloud data storage and AI-powered services more accessible and affordable to users everywhere.

The Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer is set to launch on Diwali, 1st November 2024. The launch will mark a significant step forward in Jio’s mission to democratize access to cloud computing and AI services across India.