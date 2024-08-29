During its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio announced a groundbreaking new service, JioPhonecall AI. This innovative offering is set to transform the way users manage phone conversations by enabling them to record, transcribe, summarize, and even translate calls effortlessly. The announcement is made alongside the JioTV OS and enhanced JioTV+ features.

JioPhonecall AI is designed with simplicity and convenience in mind. To activate the service, users need only to add the JioPhonecall AI number, 1-800-732673, to their calls. Once connected, the AI kicks in, automatically recording and transcribing the conversation. Users have full control over the process, with options to pause or stop the transcription at any point during the call.

Key Features of JioPhonecall AI

Automatic Recording and Transcription: The service provides real-time recording and transcription of calls. By pressing #1, users can start the recording and transcription process, #2 to pause, and #3 to end it.

Call Summarization and Translation: JioPhonecall AI goes beyond just recording and transcribing; it can also summarize the key points of a conversation and translate them into different languages, offering a versatile tool for users who communicate across language barriers.

Cloud Storage: All recordings, transcriptions, summaries, and translations are securely stored in Jio Cloud, allowing users to access their data whenever they need it.

Enhanced Accessibility: This service is particularly beneficial for hearing-impaired individuals, as it converts spoken words into text, making conversations more accessible.

To ensure transparency, the AI will periodically announce that the call is being recorded, making sure all parties are aware of the ongoing recording, as noted by the company.