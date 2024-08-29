realme India launched two new smartphones under its realme 13 Series 5G, the lineup which includes the realme 13 5G and the realme 13+ 5G. The realme 13+ 5G is the upper variant highlighting its fast performance via the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 26 GB total RAM, 90 fps gaming along with GT Mode, 80W super fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, 120 Hz AMOLED screen with rain water touch and Panda Glass protection, 7.6mm ultra-slim IP65 design, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the newly launched smartphone in our realme 13+ 5G review.

realme 13+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Panda Glass, Victory Speed design, 7.6 mm slim, 185 grams weight

Victory Gold, Speed Green, Dark Purple Price: ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 6th September 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. pre-booking starts today i.e. 29th August 2024

6th September 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. pre-booking starts today i.e. 29th August 2024 Offers: ₹1,500 cashback benefits, pre-booking offers up to ₹3,000 offers including additional free screen damage protection for 6 months, realme Wireless 3 neo worth ₹1,299

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme 13+ 5G flaunts its 7.6mm ultra-slim Victory Speed Design with an IP65 dust and water-resistant protection in addition to the Panda Glass on the front. The back isn’t glass unlike the realme 13 Pro Series 5G, however, it does feel sleek and solid, and it’s finished in matte. We got the Speed Green color as you can see, and is also available in two more – Victory Gold, and Dark Purple color variants. The overall design feels sleek, solid, and rich for this segment.

On the front side, you get a bright 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness, protected with Panda Glass. Moreover, it has Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is not only visually crisp and bright but also very responsive. This makes it one of the standout screens in its segment. The rear side as you can see has a round camera module with four eyes with one for LED, the primary camera is a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 with OIS support.

In terms of connectivity, side ports, and other design features, the phone includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a power button with volume controls on the right side, while the left side remains uncluttered. The bottom houses a USB Type-C port, dual 5G SIM tray, stereo loudspeakers, and a microphone. At the top, there’s a second microphone, another loudspeaker, making for a stereo sound setup, and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphones/headphones.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 13 Pro 5G comes pre-installed with Android 14, layered with the realme UI 5.0, adding more features and enhancements on top of Android’s native ones. realme promises 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates while it comes with the Android security patch dated 5th July 2024 which is the latest for now.

The realme UI 5.0 offers a wide array of customization options, allowing you to personalize the interface to suit your tastes. You can also enjoy all the perks of the previous realme UI 4.0 interface, ensuring a familiar yet enhanced experience. The interface has undergone a significant revamp from its predecessors (realme 4.0 and older), focusing on optimizing the user experience, improving privacy and security features, and providing various other enhancements.

The 120 Hz refresh rate of the display, combined with an optimized CPU + GPU, ensures a smooth and lag-free performance, making everyday tasks and multitasking feel smooth. The realme 13+ 5G is the World’s first smartphone to offer a TÜV SÜD lag-free mobile gaming certificate in addition to gaming features such as 90 fps smooth frame rates in gaming and GT mode for high-performance gaming.

Similar to some smartphones, the realme 13+ 5G also comes loaded with unnecessary apps with pre-installed ones including Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, Netflix, LinkedIn, Myntra, ReelShort, Spotify, Instagram, Agoda, along with games like Block Blast!, Tile Match, Connect Ball, Bubble Pop!, and more with a usual mix suite of realme and Google apps.

To get a more streamlined user experience without the clutter of unwanted software, you can just remove them as needed. You will be asked to install more apps while setting up the smartphone for the first time in addition to the two folders – Hot Apps, and Hot Games which eventually download more apps from a third-party store when you tap and interact with them.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Under the hood, the realme 13+ 5G is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 Graphics and offers up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W ultra-fast charging.

As it comes with the TÜV SÜD lag-free mobile gaming certificate, features such as 90 fps smooth frame rates while gaming, and the high-performance GT Mode offer an advantage, especially for gamers. The 90 fps gaming support is available for major titles including BGMI, Free Fire, MLBB, and COD with GT mode. Moreover, it comes with 6,050mm² Stainless Steel VC cooling for heat dissipation.

The 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC is slightly better than the regular variant i.e. Dimensity 7300, the new one offers better clock speeds and energy efficiency. As you can see, the AnTuTu score is over 7,00,000 points with GT Mode enabled. This is by far one of the best performers in this segment, and if you are into gaming, this is a good choice for this budget, consider the launch offers to get more value for money spent.

For gamers, the smartphone uses a 2-core ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for impressive gaming performance, making the realme 13+ 5G a solid choice for mobile gaming enthusiasts in this segment. During our tests, the devices handled several graphically demanding games with ease, thanks to the combination of the fast CPU, powerful GPU, GT Mode, 90 fps support, and realme’s software optimizations. The gameplay was smooth and consistent, without any noticeable lag or frame drops, making it a reliable option for those who enjoy mobile gaming on the go.

The realme 13+ 5G is available in two RAM variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM with an additional RAM support of up to +14 GB extended making a total of 26 GB RAM (12 GB RAM model). In addition, you get two storage options i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB, both UFS 3.1 Storage options. A total of three variants are available – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and top-tier 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Cameras

Cameras on the realme 13+ 5G include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support + a 2 MP portrait camera while the front side has a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie shooter for selfie needs. The realme 13+ 5G uses a top camera sensor in the segment, the Sony LYT-600 with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), the one which we saw on the realme GT 6T, realme P1 Pro 5G, and the realme 13 Pro 5G.

The 50 MP camera delivers sharp, detailed images with improved stability, making it ideal for both photography enthusiasts and casual users alike for this segment. No ultra-wide-angle lens is available limiting the capturing capabilities, although it does have the 4K video recording support at 30 fps and slow motion 720p at 240 fps. Overall, the camera performance is reliable for this class, the smartphone is well-equipped to deliver exceptional results in a variety of shooting conditions.

The realme 13+ 5G offers several camera modes and features to cater to various photography needs. For the rear camera, options include Photo Mode, Video Mode, Night Mode, Professional Mode, Portrait Mode, Street Mode, Panoramic View, Slow Motion, Tilt-shift, Time-lapse, Long Exposure Photo, Doc Scanner, Movie Mode, Dual-view Video, and Google Lens while for the front, modes include Photo Mode, Video Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Panoramic view, Time-lapse, and Dual-view Video.

realme 13+ 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

One of the realme 13+ 5G’s most impressive features is its blazing-fast 80W SuperVOOC charging, which outpaces many of its competitors in the market. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that offers an hour of gaming in just 5 minutes of charging, while you get 2 hours of gaming in 10 minutes of charging, and 9 hours of total gameplay in fully 100% charged 100%. The battery can be charged up to 50% in 19 minutes. Having said that, this makes the realme 13+ 5G a strong contender for those who prioritize charging when using the smartphone more often.

Verdict – realme 13+ 5G Review

Overall, the realme 13+ 5G is a strong contender in the midrange smartphone market and is a recommended choice for users who prioritize gaming and multimedia experiences. The realme 13+ 5G differentiates itself with a blend of powerful performance and user-centric features, making it a compelling option for gamers and everyday users alike.

For gamers, the realme 13+ 5G is a solid performer, with features like 90 fps gaming, high-performance GT Mode to elevate the gaming experience by optimizing performance and responsiveness, a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System for efficient heat dissipation, and an overall fast CPU + GPU combination.

Charging is another area where the realme 13+ 5G shines out, this is one of the best you can get on a smartphone for this price, a rapid 80W charging that takes about 19 minutes to charge 50% battery. Other things the smartphone offers are its bright and vibrant 120 Hz AMOLED display, impressive camera performance, stereo speakers, 3.5 mm jack, and perks from realme UI 5.0.

realme 13+ 5G – Where To Buy

The realme 13+ 5G is priced at ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹26,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 6th September 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Pre-booking is available starting today i.e. 29th August 2024. The launch offers include ₹1,500 cashback benefits, pre-booking offers of up to ₹3,000 offers including additional free screen damage protection for 6 months, and realme Wireless 3 neo worth ₹1,299.

realme 13+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Get realme 13+ 5G on realme.com/in