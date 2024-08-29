After teasers, the realme 13 Series 5G launched in India, the lineup which consists of two smartphones, the realme 13 5G and the realme 13+ 5G. The realme 13+ 5G is the upper variant in the series highlighting the fast MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 26 GB RAM in total, 80W super fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, 120 Hz AMOLED screen with rain water touch and Panda Glass protection, 7.6mm ultra-slim IP65 design, and more.

The realme 13+ 5G is the World’s first smartphone to offer a TÜV SÜD lag-free mobile gaming certificate in addition to gaming features such as 90 fps smooth frame rates in gaming and GT mode for high-performance gaming. The 90 fps gaming support is available for major titles including BGMI, Free Fire, MLBB, and COD with GT mode. Moreover, it comes with 6,050mm² Stainless Steel VC cooling for heat dissipation.

The realme 13+ 5G sports an ultra-slim 7.6mm Victory Speed Design with IP65 dust and water-resistant rating available in Victory Gold, Speed Green, and Dark Purple color variants. The front side has a 6.67 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected with Panda Glass.

Under the hood, the realme 13+ 5G is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 Graphics and offers up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W ultra-fast charging. The realme 13+ 5G runs on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 out of the box with support for 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates.

Cameras on the realme 13+ 5G include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support + a 2 MP portrait camera while the front side has a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie shooter for selfie needs. Other features include RAM expansion technology up to +14 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity.

realme 13+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Panda Glass, Victory Speed design, 7.6 mm slim, 185 grams weight

The realme 13+ 5G is priced at ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹26,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 6th September 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Pre-booking is available starting today i.e. 29th August 2024. The launch offers include ₹1,500 cashback benefits, pre-booking offers of up to ₹3,000 offers including additional free screen damage protection for 6 months, and realme Wireless 3 neo worth ₹1,299.

realme 13+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Get realme 13+ 5G on realme.com/in