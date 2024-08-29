Meta-owned Instagram introduces new creative tools to elevate its user experience and empower content creators with more ways to personalize and enhance their posts. The latest rollout includes new fonts, dynamic text effects, and an increase in carousel post limits, all aimed at giving users more control over their storytelling and engagement. The update follows Instagram’s recent feature that lets you add a 30-second song to your profile.

Announcing the updates, Instagram posted, “These improvements to Instagram’s creative tools offer you greater flexibility to express yourself and your ideas in your own unique way, no matter which format you choose.”

With an update to the text tool in both Reels and Stories, Instagram users now have access to a wider array of fonts, animations, and effects. These upgrades make it easier than ever to create eye-catching and unique content. Simply tap the text button to explore the new fonts and add animations or effects for a personal touch that stands out.

Instagram now lets users add text (with the newly introduced fonts) and layer images using stickers on photos and carousels. This enhanced customization allows for greater creative freedom, enabling users to transform their posts into more engaging narratives.

To utilize these features, users can tap the text button after selecting a photo, or layer additional images by clicking the gallery button on the top-right corner of the screen. Stickers are adjustable and can be resized into different shapes like rectangles, circles, or even hearts.

Perhaps one of the most significant updates is the increase in the carousel post limit. Users can now share up to 20 photos and videos in a single post, a notable jump from the previous limit. This extended capacity allows for more detailed storytelling, offering creators more opportunities to share rich, immersive experiences. To take advantage of this new limit, simply click on ‘Post’ and select up to 20 media files.