In a significant move, Airtel has announced that it will be shutting down its music streaming service, Wynk Music, marking the end of an era. Launched in 2014, Wynk Music quickly gained popularity and became one of India’s leading music streaming platforms, surpassing over 100 million app installs by 2019. However, after a decade of service, the platform will be discontinued later this year.

This decision comes on the heels of Airtel’s newly announced partnership with Apple, which will see existing Wynk Premium subscribers transitioned to Apple Music. Airtel has assured its users that they will receive exclusive offers as part of this transition. Wynk Premium users can expect to receive notifications soon regarding these offers.

Since its inception, Wynk Music has played a pivotal role in delivering quality music content to millions of users across India. The platform introduced several innovative features over the years, including the launch of Wynk Studio in 2022 and the integration of Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience at no additional cost.

Despite its success, Airtel has decided to pivot towards offering a more global music experience through Apple Music. As part of this strategic shift, all Wynk Music employees will be absorbed into the broader Airtel ecosystem, ensuring a seamless transition for the team.

With the shutdown of Wynk Music, Airtel aims to streamline its services and provide its customers with access to Apple’s vast music library. This partnership is expected to enhance the music streaming experience for Airtel users, aligning with the company’s commitment to offering premium digital services.