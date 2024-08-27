In celebration of its 10-year journey in India, Xiaomi India has launched its new lineup of smart living products. The announcement includes the Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series, the X Series 2024 Edition of smart TVs as well as a range of AIoT devices like power banks and wearables – Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i, and Redmi Watch 5 Active.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sports a 4K QLED 1B-color display powered by Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS: Virtual X technology, all packed in an elegant metallic bezel-less design with powerful 30W speakers. The smart TVs are available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models.

The X Pro QLED Series is integrated with Google’s ecosystem, offering access to movies, shows, and live TV from various apps. It offers 32 GB internal storage with built-in Google Assistant for voice commands in addition to Chromecast support for content sharing from smartphones and tablets.

Alongside the premium X Pro QLED Series, Xiaomi has introduced the X Series 2024 Edition smart TVs, available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. These models provide 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support along with 30W Dolby Audio speakers in a sleek and bezel-less design. Both the Xiaomi X Pro QLED and Xiaomi X Series 2024 Edition come with Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface and Xiaomi TV+ for easy access to a wide range of entertainment options.

Expanding its AIoT portfolio, Xiaomi also launched two new power banks and the Redmi Watch 5 Active. The Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i offer portable charging solutions with multi-port access and two-way fast charging. The Pocket Power Bank Pro, with a 10,000 mAh capacity, is designed for on-the-go convenience, while the Power Bank 4i, featuring a 20,000 mAh battery, can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Both models include a 12-layer protection system and support for 33W sonic charging, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro is available in Turbo Blue, Nitro Green, and Jet Black colors.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active, which is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s wearable lineup, features a 2.0-inch (5.08 cm) display with over 200 customizable watch faces, more than 140 sports modes, and supports Bluetooth calling with 3-mic ENC for clear communication. The Redmi Watch 5 Active has IPX8 ratings for splash and sweat resistance and is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS for a smooth user experience.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi X Series 2024 Edition : Prices start at ₹24,999 for the 43-inch model, ₹31,999 for the 50-inch model, and ₹35,999 for the 55-inch model. Customers can avail an additional ₹7,000 discount using ICICI bank credit cards and EMIs.

: Prices start at ₹24,999 for the 43-inch model, ₹31,999 for the 50-inch model, and ₹35,999 for the 55-inch model. Customers can avail an additional ₹7,000 discount using ICICI bank credit cards and EMIs. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series : Prices start at ₹29,999 for the 43-inch model, ₹44,999 for the 55-inch model, and ₹62,999 for the 65-inch model, inclusive of instant discounts. Additional discounts of ₹7,000 are available with ICICI bank offers.

: Prices start at ₹29,999 for the 43-inch model, ₹44,999 for the 55-inch model, and ₹62,999 for the 65-inch model, inclusive of instant discounts. Additional discounts of ₹7,000 are available with ICICI bank offers. Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro : ₹1,799

: ₹1,799 Xiaomi Power Bank 4i : ₹2,199

: ₹2,199 Redmi Watch 5 Active: ₹2,799 (special price including a bank offer)

All Xiaomi products which include the Xiaomi X Series 2024 Edition, Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series, Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i, and Redmi Watch 5 Active will be available across mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail partners starting 30th August 2024.