vivo India launched its vivo T3 Pro 5G, the company’s latest addition to the vivo T3 Series after launching the three smartphones under the same lineup – vivo T3 5G in March, vivo T3x 5G in April, and vivo T3 Lite 5G in June. The vivo T3 Pro 5G is categorized in the midrange market and is also the successor to last year’s vivo T2 Pro 5G. Highlights and features of the smartphone include a stunning 4,500 nits bright curved AMOLED screen, a larger 5,500 mAh battery in a 7.49 mm slim IP64 vegan leather design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, fast 80W Flash charging, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our vivo T3 Pro 5G review.

vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.77-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 105% NTSC, IP64 dust and water-resistant, Vegan Leather (Sandstone Orange), Plastic Composite Sheet (Emerald Green), 7.49 mm (Emerald Green) OR 7.99 mm (Sandstone Orange, Leather), 184 grams (Emerald Green) OR 190 grams (Sandstone Orange)

Operating System: FunTouch OS 14 interface, Android 14 operating system

Software Updates: 2 Years of Android OS, 3 Years of Android Security

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz (1x Kryo Prime Cortex-A715 + 3x Kryo Gold Cortex-A715 + 4x Kryo Silver Cortex-A510)

GPU: Adreno 720

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Extended RAM feature

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), Sony IMX882 sensor (main), up to 4K@30fps video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash)

Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45, 1080p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual Standby, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh battery, 80W FlashCharge fast charging

Colors: Sandstone Orange (Vegan Leather), Emerald Green

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage)

Availability: 3rd September 2024 at 12 PM on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores.

Offers: A flat ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Moving to its design, the vivo T3 Pro 5G impresses with its sleek design, sporting a remarkably slim profile at just 7.49 mm and a lightweight build of 184 grams (for Emerald Green), however, 190 grams for Sandstone Orange which is slightly bulkier than its non-leather variant. Its curved edges and glass back give it a premium feel that stands out, even among other smartphones in its class.

You get two color options i.e. Emerald Green and Sandstone Orange, both having a different design, the former uses plastic composite sheets on the back while the latter uses a Vegan Leather design. This is opposed to the predecessor which used glass instead and was more premium (than plastic back) and even slimmer (7.36 mm), however, vivo India claims that the T3 Pro 5G is the slimmest in the segment. The leather variant looks appealing and adds more to its aesthetics compared to the Emerald Green model.

The back also houses a dual-camera setup with a Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash) while the edges of the phone are curved from both ends, the front and the back. The 3D curved display and ergonomic design ensure a solid grip, making the device feel secure in your hand. It also comes with IP64 dust and water-resistant protection.

The front sports a stunning 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1,080 pixels, 387 ppi pixel density), a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, with an amazing high brightness of 4,500 nits. The display delivers excellent brightness, sharpness, and overall quality, making it a standout in this segment in terms of display quality.

At the bottom of the phone, you will find a USB Type-C port, a microphone, a stereo loudspeaker (another one at the earpiece), and a dual 5G SIM tray with no microSD card support. There’s no 3.5mm audio jack due to its slimmer profile, so you will need a Type-C to 3.5 mm converter for wired headphones.

We didn’t find a Professional Portrait label on the top side as seen on its predecessor while you get another microphone on the top. The power and volume buttons are on the right while the fingerprint scanner is under-display (optical) due to the AMOLED panel.

Software, User Interface, & Features

For software and interface, the vivo T3 Pro 5G runs on Android 14, layered with vivo’s FunTouch OS 14, and comes equipped with an Android security patch dated 1st July 2024. vivo India promises at least two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates similar to several vivo phones as we know.

FunTouch OS 14, the latest iteration of vivo’s custom interface, is featured on recent models like the vivo V40, vivo V40 Pro, vivo T3x 5G, vivo T3 Lite 5G, and vivo T3 5G, launched this year. The user interface on the T3 Pro 5G feels smooth and lightweight, largely due to the 120 Hz refresh rate, top-notch quality display, powerful processor, and optimized software. The FunTouch OS 14 is significantly improved over its predecessors, offering a bunch of customization options, personalization features, and handy perks.

You can customize the lock screen, adjust UI colors, set up dynamic effects, and personalize the always-on display. The OS also includes gesture controls, an ultra game mode for enhanced gaming performance, and various privacy and security features. The Ultra Game mode, in particular, offers specialized gaming features, while the camera suite is packed with tools to elevate your photography experience.

Although the interface may look clean, the vivo T3 Pro 5G still comes with a few pre-installed apps, including Snapchat, Amazon, Truecaller, Myntra, LinkedIn, Facebook, PhonePe, Netflix, and of course from vivo. Fortunately, the apps are minimal compared to its predecessor which was loaded with more apps. The good thing is, that most of these can be uninstalled if not needed. Additionally, you may encounter app recommendations when accessing Hot Apps and Hot Games on the home screen or App Drawer.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

About the internals, the vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz (1x Kryo Prime + 3x Kryo Gold + 4x Kryo Silver), a flagship-grade chip capable of delivering top-notch performance in the segment. This is the same processor found in the vivo V40, ensuring similar performance across both devices. Paired with the Adreno 720 GPU, the T3 Pro 5G is well-equipped for gaming.

However, we do see that the RAM and storage used here are LPDDR4x and UFS 2.2, as opposed to the faster LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 which you may find on some smartphones in this segment. This has not changed from its predecessor which used the same configuration. The smartphone comes in a single 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM variant with +8 GB Extended RAM feature while also available in two different – 128 GB UFS 2.2 or 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage without the microSD card support.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is built on TSMC’s 4nm process, featuring an octa-core CPU setup that includes one high-performance Kryo Prime based on Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.63 GHz + three performance Kryo Gold based on Cortex-A715 clocked at 2.4 GHz + four power-efficient Kryo Silver based on Cortex-A510 clocked at 1.8 GHz. This configuration makes the T3 Pro 5G a strong performer, especially in terms of CPU capabilities.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 outshines MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Ultra, Dimensity 7300, and Snapdragon 778G, while a close competitor of Dimensity 8200, and sits just below the Dimensity 9200+ (found in the vivo V40 Pro) in terms of overall performance. For gamers, the Adreno 720 GPU provides ample power to handle high settings in several games without noticeable lag. The T3 Pro 5G also includes a 3,000 sqmm Vapour Chamber Cooling system to effectively dissipate the heat.

Cameras

The vivo T3 Pro 5G comes equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50 MP primary camera utilizing a Sony IMX882 image sensor with f/1.79 aperture, and support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This ensures that your shots remain sharp and stable, even in challenging lighting conditions. The predecessor used a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor instead. You get the Aura Light which is a ring LED on the back that enhances the portraits and image quality.

Following the main camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, compared to the 2 MP portrait on T2 Pro 5G, making it a better upgrade and an option to capture wide-angle shots while also maintaining the bokeh effects for portrait shots in the Portrait mode via its main camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture used to capture impressive selfies.

The camera app is packed with various modes and features to enhance your photography experience. For the rear cameras, you can explore modes like Photo, Portrait, Night, Snapshot, Video, 50 MP, Panorama, Ultra HD Document, Slow-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Pro, Dual View, and Live Photo. On the front camera, you have access to Photo, Portrait, Video, Dual View, and Live Photo modes. It also comes with seamless AI features which include the AI Erase that erases distractions with one tap and AI Photo Enhance for overall optimization of photos. While the vivo V40 offers even more features, it does come at a higher price point.

In terms of performance, the vivo T3 Pro 5G’s camera quality stands out in its segment. The primary camera delivers impressive results, capturing bright and crisp images in daylight, while also performing well in low-light conditions. Portrait shots are particularly notable, with decent subject separation and background blur. The selfie camera also does a solid job, producing clear and bright images.

For video recording, the vivo T3 Pro 5G supports 4K resolution at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps, which is fairly good for a smartphone in this price range. Overall, the camera package offers exceptional value, delivering quality results that exceed expectations for its price. Take a look at the camera samples we took from the vivo T3 Pro 5G.

vivo T3 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by an incredibly larger 5,500 mAh battery in a slimmer package (as slim as 7.49 mm), compared to the more common 5,000 mAh batteries found in many smartphones with thicker profiles. vivo has worked well on the design managing to fit the battery in a thinner size and this is something you don’t see it usually. This ensures portability while also giving you a longer battery run.

The vivo T3 Pro 5G delivers a solid battery life, lasting up to 2 days on a single charge (depending on usage patterns). It provides 27.51 hours of video playback, 13.85 hours of Social Media, 9.02 hours of gaming, and 64.09 hours of music playback on continuous usage in one go as per vivo. It also provides a long 29-minute voice call at just 1% battery which sounds great.

When it comes to charging, the vivo T3 Pro 5G supports 80W Flash Charge technology (a jump from 66W on T2 Pro 5G), and this powers the battery up to 100% in just about 46 minutes. In addition, you can use the phone as a 7.5W power bank to reverse charge any other USB-powered device.

Verdict – vivo T3 Pro 5G Review

Overall, the vivo T3 Pro 5G stands out as an exceptional choice for this segment, in terms of performance (Snapdragon 7 Gen 3), in terms of display (bright and stunning AMOLED), in terms of design (slim and curved), and in terms of fast charging (80W) and longer battery runtimes (5,500 mAh). The camera setup is another highlight, providing a versatile and reliable photography experience, while the FunTouchOS 14 adds a range of useful features and customization options. The vivo T3 Pro 5G remains a compelling choice and a well-rounded option for anyone with a budget between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000. The price starts at ₹24,999 which can be grabbed at exciting launch offers (₹21,999 effective price).

Strength

7.49mm Slim and Curved Design

Stunning & Bright AMOLED Screen (4,500 nits, 10-bit)

Fast Performance (Snapdragon 7 Gen 3)

Rapid Charging (80W) | Reverse Charging (7.5W)

Large Battery (5,500 mAh)

IP64 Dust and Water Resistance

Impressive Cameras | OIS Support

Stereo Speakers

Vegan Leather Option (Sandstone Orange)

Fewer Pre-Installed Apps

Value For Money

Weakness

Plastic Back (Emerald Green)

vivo T3 Pro 5G Price In India – Where To Buy

The vivo T3 Pro 5G is priced at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and comes in Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green colors. The smartphone will be available from 3rd September 2023 at 12 PM on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC bank cards or a flat ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

