Today, vivo India introduced its latest vivo V series smartphones in India and we got the vivo V40 which is a tone-down variant of its elder sibling – vivo V40 Pro, and also the successor to last year’s vivo V30. Features and highlights of the smartphone include a stunning 1.5K 4,500 nits AMOLED display in an ultra-slim 7.58 mm glass design, 50 MP trio with Carl Zeiss optics, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with as much as 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our vivo V40 review.

vivo V40 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water-resistant, 7.58 mm slim, 190 grams weight

6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water-resistant, 7.58 mm slim, 190 grams weight Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Android 14, FunTouch OS 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 720 Graphics

Adreno 720 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB OR 512 GB internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB OR 512 GB internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 GNJ OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle), Carl ZEISS Optics, 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 GNJ OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle), Carl ZEISS Optics, 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps)

50 MP f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps) Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging

5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Titanium Grey, Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue

Titanium Grey, Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue Price: ₹34,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage)

₹34,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage) Availability: 7th August 2024 (pre-booking), 19th August 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels

7th August 2024 (pre-booking), 19th August 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels Offers: Flat 10% Instant Discount with SBI and HDFC Cards + free 6 months of accidental and liquid damage, or 12 months zero down payment, or V-Upgrade up to 10% exchange bonus + up to 40% off on V-Shield

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The vivo V40 flaunts its ultra-slim 7.58 mm glass finish design with unique patterns on its back that reflect in the lights. It comes in three color options – Titanium Grey, Lotus Purple, and Ganges Blue colors with a glass back while the vivo V40 Pro comes only in two options i.e. Titanium Grey, and Ganges Blue colors.

Like the vivo V40 Pro, the vivo V40 comes with IP68 dust and water-resistant ratings, a premium glass design, solid metallic frames, and a stunning AMOLED screen with curved edges making it ahead of many rivals in terms of the overall design. With this, the vivo V40 stands out as one of the finest-designed smartphones in its segment segment.

The front side includes a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display has a number of features and customizations in the FunTouch OS 14. The display is crisp, and bright and offers impressive colors and contrast.

The rear side has a large camera module that includes two 50 MP cameras and is backed with Carl ZEISS optics. Just below is the ring light LED which the company calls Aura light for exceptional portrait photography. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and dual SIM option.

As for the sides and ports, the right side has a power button as well as volume controls, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, a dual 5G SIM tray, stereo loudspeakers, and a microphone. At the top, you will find a second microphone and another speaker at the earpiece to make it stereo. It has Dolby Audio support to enhance the audio experience through the stereo loudspeakers, aside from its Hi-Res audio certification for HD audio quality. You don’t get a 3.5 mm headphone jack, so you will end up using a Type-C to 3.5 mm converter.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo V40 runs on the Android 14 operating system with FunTouch OS 14 interface which has a chunk of the additional features on top of the Android 14 perks. This is the same for the upper-end vivo V40 Pro.

The company provides software support with a minimum of 2 generations of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates. With this, you can at least expect to receive upgrades to Android 15, and 16 along with security updates for 3 years. The Android security patch on the phone is dated as of 1st June 2024.

The new FunTouch OS 14 is fast, optimized, and improved over its predecessors (FunTouch OS 13 and older). The new version introduces improvements and a host of customizations and features compared to its predecessors. The vivo V40 performs smoothly due to its performance chip and optimized UI. The vivo V40 offers a smoother software experience overall.

Aside from all the stock Android 14 features, the FunTouch OS also enhances user experiences by offering additional features, customizations, optimizations, security, and more. The FunTouch OS 14 offers the ability to customize the lock screen, UI color, dynamic effects, and always-on display, aside from using gestures, ultra game mode, and various other built-in functionalities.

Some pre-installed apps come with the phone which you can remove, apps such as Amazon, Facebook, Snapchat, PhonePe, LinkedIn, Netflix, and apps from vivo are present on the phone. You will also see Hot Apps and Hot Games on the homescreen which downloads apps and games from third-party V-Appstore.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to the internals, the vivo V40 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz paired with Adreno 720 Graphics, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is a high-performance chip manufactured in a 4nm process. It has 1 core Kryo Prime (ARM Cortex-A715) clocked at 2,630 MHz, 3 cores Kryo Gold (ARM Cortex-A715) clocked at 2,400 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo Silver (ARM Cortex-A510) clocked at 1,800 MHz.

The smartphone comes in 8 GB RAM with 128 GB or 256 GB storage options, and the top-end 12 GB RAM with 512 GB storage, making a total of three options to choose. It offers an extended RAM feature with no support for microSD cards. The system dynamically allocates virtual RAM based on resource requirements.

About the performance, the Snapdragon 7 gen 3 offers flagship-grade power and leaves many chips behind in this segment. For gaming enthusiasts, the Adreno 720 serves as a fast midrange GPU, delivering notable gaming performance in the segment, the performance is smooth and highly reliable if you prefer gaming on the phone, thanks to the faster CPU, GPU, and UI optimizations.

Cameras

You get a 50 MP trio camera package on the phone, two on the rear side and one on the front. The dual cameras include a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ primary camera with f/1.88 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) while the secondary camera is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is aided by the renowned Carl ZEISS Optics with 2x portrait zoom with Aura Light for exceptional portrait photography.

For the front side, the vivo V40 includes another 50 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture which takes mind-boggling selfies. The cameras support up to 4k video recording at 30 fps on both sides, and a bunch of camera features, modes, and filters to play with. We loved the camera results, the images are sharp, bright, crisp, and pretty much colorful. The overall camera performance is top-notch in this segment, so we took some shots to show you how it performs. Take a look at the samples below.

vivo V40 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo V40 is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W FlashCharge fast charging. With the 80W fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0% to 50% in less than 20 minutes and is expected to charge fully 100% in less than 50 minutes. Combined with the FunTouch OS 14 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU optimizations, you can expect up to 1.5 to 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns.

Verdict – vivo V40 Review

The vivo V40 offers a solid design in an ultra-slim form factor with a premium glass finish and IP68 water-proof rating. In addition to that is the gorgeous curved AMOLED display with high brightness (4,500 nits), fast performance (Snapdragon 7 Gen 3), and super fast 80W charging. About its cameras, the vivo V40 shines out with its impressive 50 MP trio package coupled with Carl Zeiss optics, amazing image quality, and top-notch performance in the segment. Overall, the vivo V40 is a strong contender in its class and it is highly recommended if you have a budget over 30,000 to spend on a reliable smartphone.

Get vivo V40 on vivo.com/in