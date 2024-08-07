vivo India has launched today its two latest smartphones under its V series lineup – the vivo V40 and vivo V40 Pro both featuring a stunning 4,500 nits 1.5K AMOLED display in an ultra-slim 7.58 mm glass design, a 50 MP selfie camera, 50 MP camera trio with Carl ZEISS optics (vivo V40 Pro), 80W fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC (vivo V40), MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ (vivo V40 Pro), both with as much as 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, 5,500 mAh battery, FunTouch OS 14, and more.

Both, vivo V40 and vivo V40 Pro flaunt its ultra-slim 7.58 mm glass back design and are said to be the slimmest smartphones in the 5,500 mAh battery category. They come in Titanium Grey and Ganges Blue colors, however, the vivo V40 comes in a third color variant i.e. Lotus Purple. Both come with IP68 dust and water-resistant ratings, a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

For vivo V40 cameras, the rear side has two 50 MP cameras backed with Carl ZEISS optics, and just below is the Aura light LED whereas the vivo V40 Pro uses a triple 50 MP camera setup instead. The front side includes another 50 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and supports up to 4k video recording at 30 fps for both vivo V40 and vivo V40 Pro models.

The dual setup on the vivo V40 includes a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ primary camera with f/1.88 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) while the secondary camera is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture. The triple setup on the vivo V40 Pro includes a 50 MP Sony IMX921 primary camera with f/1.88 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, and a 50 MP f/1.85 Sony IMX816 telephoto 2x). Both smartphones come with Carl ZEISS optics, 2x portrait zoom, and up to 4k video recording (30 fps) support.

The vivo V40 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.63 GHz and paired with Adreno 720 GPU while the vivo V40 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz and paired with ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU. Both support up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage, an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and a dual SIM option. Both models come equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W FlashCharge fast charging and run on Android 14 based on FunTouch OS 14 with support for 2 generations of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates.

vivo V40 and vivo V40 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water-resistant, 7.58 mm slim, 190 grams weight (vivo V40), 192 grams weight (vivo V40 Pro)

6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water-resistant, 7.58 mm slim, 190 grams weight (vivo V40), 192 grams weight (vivo V40 Pro) Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Android 14, FunTouch OS 14 CPU (vivo V40): 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC CPU (vivo V40 Pro): 4nm MediaTek Dimenisty 9200+ octa-core SoC

4nm MediaTek Dimenisty 9200+ octa-core SoC GPU (vivo V40): Adreno 720 Graphics

Adreno 720 Graphics CPU (vivo V40 Pro): ARM Immortalis-G715 Graphics

ARM Immortalis-G715 Graphics Memory: Up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

Up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: Up to 512 GB internal storage, no microSD card support

Up to 512 GB internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera (vivo V40): Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 GNJ OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle), Carl ZEISS Optics, 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 GNJ OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle), Carl ZEISS Optics, 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash Main Camera (vivo V40 Pro): Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle + 50 MP f/1.85 Sony IMX816 telephoto 2x), Carl ZEISS Optics, 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle + 50 MP f/1.85 Sony IMX816 telephoto 2x), Carl ZEISS Optics, 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps)

50 MP f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps) Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 (vivo V40), Wi-Fi 7 (vivo V40 Pro), Bluetooth 5.4 (vivo V40), Bluetooth 5.3 (vivo V40 Pro), GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 (vivo V40), Wi-Fi 7 (vivo V40 Pro), Bluetooth 5.4 (vivo V40), Bluetooth 5.3 (vivo V40 Pro), GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging

5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Lotus Purple (vivo V40), Titanium Grey, Ganges Blue (vivo V40, vivo V40 Pro)

vivo V40 and vivo V40 Pro Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price (vivo V40): ₹34,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage)

₹34,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage) Price (vivo V40 Pro): ₹49,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage), ₹55,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage)

₹49,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage), ₹55,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage) Availability (vivo V40): 7th August 2024 (pre-booking), 19th August 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels

7th August 2024 (pre-booking), 19th August 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels Availability (vivo V40 Pro): 7th August 2024 (pre-booking), 13th August 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels

7th August 2024 (pre-booking), 13th August 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels Offers: Flat 10% Instant Discount with SBI and HDFC Cards + free 6 months of accidental and liquid damage, or 12 months zero down payment, or V-Upgrade up to 10% exchange bonus + up to 40% off on V-Shield

