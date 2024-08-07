POCO F6 Deadpool Edition with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 goes on sale on Flipkart starting at ₹29,999 with offers. POCO India recently launched the POCO F6 Deadpool Edition smartphone in India during the release of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie. The Deadpool Limited Edition comes in the Red color back theme with Deadpool and Wolverine images embossed on the back with the Deadpool logo on the camera flash. The original POCO F6 5G was launched in India in May featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which starts at ₹29,999 for its base variant i.e. 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The POCO F6 Deadpool Edition comes in only a single model i.e. 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is priced at ₹33,999. The launch offers include a ₹4,000 discount on all bank credit and debit cards. Combined with the launch offers, the smartphone can be availed at ₹29,999 from today i.e. 7th August 2024 on Flipkart.com in limited stocks (3,000 units only). The regular variant is available in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB priced at ₹29,999, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹31,999, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant priced at ₹33,999.

The limited edition also comes in a unique box with the charger unit having a Deadpool sticker, the SIM ejector tool shaped in a Deadpool mask, and slogans written all around for Deadpool fans, but no custom themes or wallpapers. Aside from the design aesthetics, are specs and features remain identical to the POCO F6 5G. The POCO F6 5G is a flagship smartphone, the company’s newest smartphone under the POCO F6 Series, and the successor to last year’s POCO F5 5G. The POCO F6 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country using Qualcomm’s latest chip.

According to POCO, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 scores over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark on the POCO F6. Other highlights include a 120 Hz 12-bit AMOLED 1.5K screen, 90W fast charging, up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage options, 50 MP Sony IMX822 OIS camera, 20 MP selfie, 5,000 mAh battery, IP64 design, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and more.

The POCO F6 5G uses the flagship-grade 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz paired with Adreno 735 Graphics and comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels, 446 ppi), a 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Moreover, it has an ultra-large IceLoop cooling system (4,800mm²) which the company claims is three times better than conventional VC cooling. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging (120W in the box) that allows you to charge up to 50% in just 12 minutes.

The POCO F6 5G has a 7.8 mm slim design with 179 grams weight and is protected by IP64 dust and water-resistant rating along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Available in Black color and Titanium color options, it also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 20 MP OmniVision OV20B selfie camera while the rear side offers a dual camera setup of 50 MP f/1.95 Sony IMX822 OIS + EIS primary camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera aided by dual LED flash.

It runs on the Xiaomi HyperOS interface based on the Android 14 operating system with an Android security patch of 5th April 2024. Moreover, AON (Always-On) debuts on the POCO F6 5G introducing the air gestures for controlling the content without touching the screen.

Other features of the smartphone include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C (v3.2 Gen1), Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Infrared sensor, IceLoop cooling system, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

POCO F6 Deadpool Edition Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels, 446 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, DC dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, IP64 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 7.8 mm slim, 179 grams

6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels, 446 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, DC dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, IP64 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 7.8 mm slim, 179 grams Software: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14

Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz GPU: Adreno 735 Graphics (~1.1 GHz)

Adreno 735 Graphics (~1.1 GHz) Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion

12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.95 Sony IMX822 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), OIS, EIS, 4K at 60 fps video recording, dual LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.95 Sony IMX822 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), OIS, EIS, 4K at 60 fps video recording, dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 20 MP OmniVision OV20B

20 MP OmniVision OV20B Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C (v3.2 Gen1), Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Infrared sensor, IceLoop cooling system

USB Type-C (v3.2 Gen1), Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Infrared sensor, IceLoop cooling system Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 90W fast charging (120W in the box), 50% in 12 minutes, 100% in 35 minutes

5,000 mAh, 90W fast charging (120W in the box), 50% in 12 minutes, 100% in 35 minutes Colors: Deadpool Limited Edition (Red)

POCO F6 Deadpool Edition Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 7th August 2024 on Flipkart.com in limited stocks (3,000 units only)

7th August 2024 on Flipkart.com in limited stocks (3,000 units only) Offers: Up to ₹4,000 discount on all bank credit and debit cards

