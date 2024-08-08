Sennheiser, the German audio giant, has introduced a new blue color variant for its popular ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds priced at ₹12,990. The Blue color joins the two existing Black, and White color variants, offering a trendy alternative for Gen Z and millennial consumers looking to make a style statement.

The company says the Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds have already garnered praise for their exceptional sound quality, comfortable fit, and impressive battery life. Developed in collaboration with Sonova, the earbuds boast an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable fit for diverse users.

Key features of the Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds include Sennheiser’s proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers, delivering powerful bass, natural mids, and crisp treble. The earbuds support Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast for a seamless listening experience. The charging case supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging, providing up to 28 hours of battery life.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds in the new Blue color variant is priced at ₹12,990 and is available for purchase exclusively on the Sennheiser India webshop starting 6th August 2024.

Last month, Sennheiser introduced Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds in India under its popular MOMENTUM series priced at ₹27,990. The MOMENTUM Sport earbuds is designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts and are engineered to deliver the renowned Sennheiser sound quality while providing users with powerful insights into their workouts. Featuring in-ear sensors, the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds capture heart rate and body temperature data in real time, empowering users to optimize their training, push their limits safely, and track their progress with precision.

