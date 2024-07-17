Building on the success of their popular MOMENTUM series, Sennheiser, on Monday, launched its next audio accessory for athletes and fitness enthusiasts – Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport earbuds. The earbuds are engineered to deliver the renowned Sennheiser sound quality while providing users with powerful insights into their workouts. Featuring in-ear sensors, the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds capture heart rate and body temperature data in real time, empowering users to optimize their training, push their limits safely, and track their progress with precision.

“We have worked for over three years to develop the ultimate sports earbuds,” says Vijay Sharma, General Manager of Sennheiser Consumer Business in India. “MOMENTUM Sport elevates earbuds from a basic exercise accessory to the heartbeat of your workout – quite literally. Now, athletes and sports enthusiasts can tap into cutting-edge fitness tech and superb sound in one device.”

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport integrates a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor that provide critical data to popular fitness apps and devices. The earbuds’ design ensures consistent performance tracking data, even at the peak of a workout, by using the inner ear’s optimal location. In-ear temperature readings are more accurate than wrist-skin measurements, allowing users to closely monitor their body temperature with +/- 0.3 degrees Celsius accuracy to avoid heat-related fatigue. The earbuds also offer beats-per-minute detection ranging from 30 to 220 bpm, all while delivering the motivational benefit of a great playlist.

The MOMENTUM Sport’s heart rate data connects seamlessly with popular sports devices and apps such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, and Strava. For the first time in a non-Polar product, users can enjoy full access to Polar’s elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics ecosystem through Polar Flow. This includes expert-tier performance tracking, training analytics, smart coaching, and voice guidance. The earbuds support real-time in-ear performance tracking data streaming directly to the Polar Vantage V3 multisport watch, enhancing training sessions with instant insights.

Sennheiser’s acoustics expertise shines in the all-new 10mm transducer found in MOMENTUM Sport. The earbuds mitigate the occlusion effect with an acoustic relief channel that minimizes footstep noise, breathing, and other body-borne distractions. The semi-open design provides natural environmental awareness, and the selectable Transparency mode, Anti-wind mode, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling mode allow wearers to adjust to changing surroundings. Operating over Bluetooth 5.2, the earbuds support aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC codecs, ensuring great sound quality in any environment.

The MOMENTUM Sport earbuds can be controlled with the Sennheiser Smart Control App (iOS, Android) for added convenience. Thanks to IP55 sweat and water resistance, a shock-proof chassis, and clog-resistant ear tips, these earbuds are built to withstand any workout, indoors or outdoors. They come with a selection of interchangeable ear fins and ear tips for a personalized, secure fit. The included IP54-rated carrying case extends playback time from up to 6 hours to 24 total hours without reaching for a USB-C cable or Qi charging pad.

MOMENTUM Sport is available at a special price of ₹27,990* in three colorways – Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite starting from July 15th with a 2-year warranty. The earbuds are available on the Sennheiser webshop at sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport Earbuds Price in India & Availability

Price: ₹27,990

Availability: 15th July 2024 on sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

Offers: Available at ₹25,990

