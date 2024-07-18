Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of its Redmi Pad SE 4G in India, set for 29th July. The new model will be a 4G variant of the Redmi Pad SE, which was initially released in April. Redmi India posted on X “Introducing the all-new #RedmiPadSE. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows, doing an online course, or surfing the web – it’s #ReadyForAction at all times. Launching on July 29, 2024. Stay tuned: http://bit.ly/Redmi-Pad_SE.”

The Redmi Pad SE 4G will retain several features from its predecessor, including 128 GB storage, Dolby Atmos support, an 8 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front-facing camera. Notably, the rear camera setup will see a slight change in design and now includes an LED flash. Additionally, the tablet will feature a grip accessory that can be attached to the back for improved handling.

Recently, the tablet received BIS certification with the model number 24076RP19I and was also spotted in the IMEI database with the model number 24076RP19G. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Pad SE 4G will come with an HD screen. Reports suggest that the screen size will be 8.7-inch, which is smaller than the 11-inch display on its Wi-Fi-only model.

The Redmi Pad SE 4G will be sold on Flipkart.com, mi.com/in, and through various offline stores post-launch. Stay tuned for more updates on the Redmi Pad SE 4G once the tablet is launched next week.

Know More About Redmi Pad SE 4G on mi.com/in