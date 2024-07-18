Instagram has rolled out an exciting new update for Reels, introducing a multi-audio track feature that allows users to add multiple audio tracks directly within the app. The new addition to the Reels will eliminate the need for third-party apps to mix multiple audio tracks, making it easier for creators to craft engaging and dynamic content.

The new feature lets users incorporate up to 20 audio tracks in a single reel. Creators can now seamlessly align audio with elements such as text, stickers, and video clips during the editing process. The new enhancement opens up a variety of creative possibilities, enabling users to produce more complex and entertaining reels.

Users can access the multi-audio track feature easily within Instagram’s native reel editor as an option labeled as “Add to Mix”. Once tracks are added and mixed, they will be attributed to the creator. This attribution not only acknowledges the original creator but also allows other users to save and reuse the mixed track, fostering a broader reach and encouraging creative collaboration within the Instagram community.

The multi-audio track feature is available to users worldwide, including in India, starting today. This global rollout ensures that creators from all over can enhance their reels with this new tool, further enriching the diverse content found on Instagram.

Instagram’s Head, Adam Mosseri, said, “Starting today you can add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel, giving you more creative freedom with your content. You can align your audio with text, stickers and clips while editing it within Instagram. When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse. Give a try and let me know what you think.”