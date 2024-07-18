Meta has launched its Meta Verified subscription plans for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in India. The launch follows a successful test phase last year aimed at developing a comprehensive subscription toolkit for businesses.

Earlier this year, Meta expanded its test from one plan to four distinct options, providing a more tailored approach to business needs. The company recently introduced Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp at the Conversations Conference, adding to the suite of available platforms.

Meta Verified for Facebook and Instagram includes several valuable features including Verified Badge, Enhanced Account Support, Impersonation Protection, and Additional Discovery and Connection Features designed to help businesses grow and connect with their audience more effectively.

Verified Badge: A mark of credibility that boosts customer confidence.

A mark of credibility that boosts customer confidence. Enhanced Account Support: Access to chat and email agents, call-back requests, and dedicated case monitoring.

Access to chat and email agents, call-back requests, and dedicated case monitoring. Impersonation Protection: Advanced safeguards against account impersonation.

Advanced safeguards against account impersonation. Additional Discovery and Connection Features: Tools to enhance business visibility and interaction on Meta apps.

Meta Verified offers four subscription plans, each tailored to meet specific business needs. These plans are available on iOS and Android for Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. Businesses can opt for individual platform verification or a bundled plan for Facebook and Instagram.

Additional features include Increased Links in Reels which allows for more direct connections within video content, and Enhanced Profile Features which provide businesses with additional tools to optimize their presence on Meta platforms.

The subscription plans start at ₹639 per app per month. For those seeking to verify on both Facebook and Instagram, a bundled plan is available at an introductory discounted rate of ₹21,000 per month.

Businesses interested in subscribing to Meta Verified can check their eligibility and begin the onboarding process through their professional dashboard in the app or by visiting Meta’s marketing page.