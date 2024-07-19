Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max launched in India at ₹2,499 featuring a large 1.96-inch HD AMOLED screen, advanced AI capabilities with AI Create, IP68 water-resistant design, 7-day battery life, Bluetooth calling with built-in microphone and speaker, 24 x 7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and more. The launch follows the recent announcement of its NoiseFit Javelin limited edition smartwatch.

The ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is touted as India’s first smartwatch with an ‘AI Create’ feature allowing users to generate personalized watch faces using AI. Additionally, the watch flaunts an intuitive AI Search feature that provides meaningful answers to user queries.

The smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch HD AMOLED screen with an Always-On Display feature and supports an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is available in Jet Black, Deep Wine, Rose Gold, Space Blue, Black Link (metallic strap), and Calm Silver Link (metallic strap) color options.

The ColorFit Pulse 4 Max offers 100 exclusive cloud-based watch faces. With Noise Tru Sync technology, the watch supports Bluetooth calling with quick pairing and low power consumption. Health tracking with the Noise Health Suite includes 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and stress management. It also supports over 100 sports modes, and pairs seamlessly with the NoiseFit App.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 1.96-inch HD AMOLED screen, Always-On Display (AOD), IP68 water and dust resistance

1.96-inch HD AMOLED screen, Always-On Display (AOD), IP68 water and dust resistance Audio: Built-in microphone and speaker

Built-in microphone and speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth Calling, Dial Pad, and Recent Call History

Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth Calling, Dial Pad, and Recent Call History Features: 100+ cloud-based watch faces, AI-generated watch faces, 100+ sports modes, 24 x 7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, female cycle tracking, breathing practice, voice assistance, QR code storage, AI Search, notifications, weather updates, reminders, alarms, camera control, music control, calculator

100+ cloud-based watch faces, AI-generated watch faces, 100+ sports modes, 24 x 7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, female cycle tracking, breathing practice, voice assistance, QR code storage, AI Search, notifications, weather updates, reminders, alarms, camera control, music control, calculator Compatibility: NoiseFit app

NoiseFit app Battery Life: Up to 7 days

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is priced at ₹2,499 and is available for pre-orders on the gonoise official website with a special launch day price of ₹1,999. The smartwatch will also be available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com starting 20th July 2024.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,499

₹2,499 Availability: Available for pre-order on the gonoise official website at ₹1,999 special launch day price, 20th July 2024 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com starting 20th July 2024.

Available for pre-order on the gonoise official website at ₹1,999 special launch day price, 20th July 2024 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com starting 20th July 2024. Offers: Available at ₹1,999 (pre-order)

