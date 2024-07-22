Lenovo India has launched its latest Legion Series gaming tablet – Lenovo Legion Tab in India. The Legion Tab is touted as India’s first gaming tablet, priced at ₹28,999 combined with offers. Highlights and features include an 8.8-inch 2.5K display with 144 Hz refresh rate, flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 6,550 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and more.

The Legion Tab is designed for gamers flaunting an 8.8-inch 2.5K Lenovo PureSight display with a 144 Hz refresh rate for an immersive gaming experience. The tablet is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage that expands via microSD card. It packs a 6,550 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Lenovo Legion Tab comes with Legion ColdFront Vapor thermal solution which includes three performance modes – Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and Energy Saving Mode allowing users to optimize the tablet’s performance based on their needs.

For cameras, the Legion Tab features a dual-camera setup on the rear side including a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro shooter while an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the tablet supports DisplayPort 1.4 for seamless connectivity to external displays and comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Lenovo Legion Tab Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 8.8-inch LCD display, 2.5K resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), 144 Hz variable refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, metallic design, 7.6mm slim, 350 grams weight

8.8-inch LCD display, 2.5K resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), 144 Hz variable refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, metallic design, 7.6mm slim, 350 grams weight Software: Android 13

Android 13 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core CPU clocked up to 3.2 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core CPU clocked up to 3.2 GHz GPU: Adreno next-gen GPU

Adreno next-gen GPU Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD

256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP)

Dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Dolby Atmos, 2x stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2x USB Type-C ports (3.1 Gen 2 and 2.0)

Dolby Atmos, 2x stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2x USB Type-C ports (3.1 Gen 2 and 2.0) Battery & Charging: 6,550 mAh, 45W fast charging

The Lenovo Legion Tab comes in a Storm Grey color and is priced at ₹34,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The tablet can be grabbed at ₹28,999 combined with offers during the ongoing GOAT sale on Flipkart.

Lenovo Legion Tab Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹34,999

₹34,999 Availability: Flipkart.com

Flipkart.com Offers: Pre-order benefits of ₹4,000, available at ₹28,999 with offers (GOAT sale on Flipkart)

Get Lenovo Legion Tab on Flipkart.com