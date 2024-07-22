OPPO has officially announced the launch of its latest smartphone – the OPPO K12x 5G in India set for 29th July. The new addition to the OPPO K Series is poised to succeed last year’s OPPO K11x and brings with it several robust features and enhancements.

The OPPO K12x 5G highlights its military-grade durability sporting a MIL-STD-810H certification ensuring the smartphone to withstand extreme conditions, including high heat, moisture, and shock resistance, making it a reliable choice for users in challenging environments. Additionally, the smartphone has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance to further enhance its durability.

The OPPO K12x 5G will feature a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Among its major highlights is the segment-first Splash Touch technology allowing users to operate the touchscreen even with wet hands or when the screen is wet. The innovation is complemented by AI Linkboost technology and a Dual View Video feature enhancing both connectivity and multimedia experiences.

In terms of design, the OPPO K12x 5G will use a matte finish frame with a circular camera design on the back highlighted by a prominent Cosmic Flashlight and will come win a 7.68 mm slim form factor weighing 186 grams. It will be available in two color options – Breeze Blue, and Midnight Violet. Under the hood, the smartphone will pack a 5,100 mAh battery with a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

More details about the OPPO K12x 5G are expected to be revealed. Stay tuned for further updates.