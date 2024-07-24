OnePlus is set to host Metalverse pop-up events in line with its recent Summer Launch event for its newly launched OnePlus Nord 4. Scheduled from 26th July to 28th July at OnePlus Boulevard in Bengaluru and OnePlus Nizam Palace in Hyderabad, these events will offer an exclusive first look at the OnePlus Nord 4.

The OnePlus Metalverse events are designed to bring together the OnePlus community in an interactive environment where attendees can explore the latest innovations from the brand. The events will run daily from 11 am to 9 pm, allowing visitors to engage with the new OnePlus Nord 4, participate in hands-on sessions, and purchase the device with exclusive offers.

The pop-up events will feature appearances by popular celebrities such as standup comedian Kannan Gill who will grace the event at OnePlus Boulevard, Bengaluru on 20th July. On 27th July, KGF movie star Srinidhi Shetty will join the Bengaluru event, while Telugu cinema celebrity SreeLeela will be present at OnePlus Nizam Palace, Hyderabad. These celebrities will also help unbox the OnePlus Nord 4 for select customers who purchase the device during the event.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “We are thrilled to host the OnePlus Metalverse pop-up event in Bangalore and Hyderabad, providing our India community with the exclusive opportunity to experience the brand new Nord 4 device. This event is a celebration of our commitment to innovation and our dedication to our loyal community. It’s an exciting moment for the OnePlus community in India, as we come together to explore OnePlus’ cutting-edge technology and share our passion for the latest tech developments. We can’t wait to see our community members at the OnePlus Metalverse and make this a memorable experience for everyone.”

The OnePlus Nord 4, starting at ₹29,999, reintroduces the all-metal unibody smartphone, a first in the 5G era. It is available in three variants – 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB, and comes in three color options – Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver, and Oasis Green. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing for a full charge in just 28 minutes. Additionally, the Nord 4 for the first time in the OnePlus family supports 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

Users can avail an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 on the purchase of 8 GB + 256 GB variant and 12 GB + 256 GB variant using ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards & EMI. An exchange bonus of ₹2,000 is available for customers who trade in their non-functional phones when purchasing the OnePlus Nord 4. No-cost EMI for up to 6 months is available. All customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 4, with or without an exchange, will receive a OnePlus backpack worth ₹4,999 at no extra cost, subject to availability.

Know More About Metalverse on OnePlus.in