POCO India is set to launch its latest TWS earbuds – the POCO Buds X1 in India on 1st August, alongside the launch of the POCO M6 Plus 5G smartphone. POCO India posted on X teasing its upcoming TWS earbuds, “Looking for an ear-resistible escape? 🎶 Here’s your ticket to a pure, uninterrupted audio experience. #POCOBudsX1 #EscapeIntoAudio #POCOIndia #POCO #MadeOfMad #Flipkart.”

The company has released images showing the earbuds in a sleek white color with a hint of yellow, featuring an in-ear design. Another teaser indicates that the buds will come with 12.4 mm dynamic titanium drivers and 40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.

While specific details about the POCO Buds X1 are still under wraps, the promotional tagline ‘Escape Into Audio’ suggests a focus on delivering a pure and uninterrupted listening experience. The POCO M6 Plus 5G smartphone will also be launching on 1st August 2024 at 4 PM alongside the new earbuds.

Last year, POCO introduced the POCO Pods in India, the company’s first TWS earbuds in the affordable price category featuring 12mm drivers, IPX4 design, 60ms ultra-low latency, up to 30 hours playback, and more. It will be interesting to see how the new POCO Buds X1 compares in terms of features and performance. Stay tuned for more updates on the POCO Buds X1.