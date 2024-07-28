realme India is set to launch its highly anticipated realme 13 Pro 5G and realme 13 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India on 30th July. Ahead of the official release, the company has announced an exclusive early access sale for the realme 13 Pro Series 5G. The early access event will run from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the launch day on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com.

During the early access sale, buyers will be able to take advantage of several attractive offers. Customers can benefit from a bank offer providing a ₹3,000 discount along with 12 months of no-cost EMI on both Flipkart.com and realme.com/in. Additionally, buyers will receive an extended 1-year warranty and also a 30-day free replacement guarantee for devices activated before 12th August 2024.

realme 13 Pro Series 5G Early Access Sale Offers

Offers on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com

₹3,000 bank discount

12 months of no-cost EMI

Extended 1-year warranty

Date and Time:

30th July 2024 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

realme India has also revealed some key specifications for the upcoming phones. The realme 13 Pro Series 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 9-layer VC cooling system, and a 5,200 mAh battery. The realme 13 Pro+ 5G will be equipped with a 50 MP Sony LYT-701 sensor paired with a 50 MP Sony LYT-600, and a 3x periscope telephoto camera.

Stay tuned for more details about the smartphones including their pricing and variants once they are launched next week i.e. 30th July 2024.

