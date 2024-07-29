In a significant move for the Indian electronics manufacturing sector, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is reportedly exploring opportunities to assemble Apple iPads in India. According to a report, the contract manufacturer may start the iPads’ assembly at its facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu and it is expected that the Sriperumbudur facility could be assembling not only iPads but also iPhones and potentially other Apple products within a few years.

Assembling iPads involves similar processes to iPhones, which should make this transition relatively smooth for Foxconn. This strategic move is expected to help Apple diversify its manufacturing base beyond China, thereby mitigating supply chain risks.

It is also aligned with Apple’s aim to boost iPad sales in India, a market that holds significant potential. The global sales of iPads are projected to reach 49 million units this year, reflecting a 4.5% year-on-year increase. Enhancing local assembly capabilities could further stimulate growth in this segment.

Looking ahead, Foxconn is also expected to start assembling MacBooks in India, although this will take more time due to the distinct assembly processes involved compared to iPhones and iPads.

The Indian government’s recent decision in the Union Budget 2024-25 to reduce the Basic Custom Duty (BCD) rates on mobile phones, mobile PCBs, and mobile chargers back to 15% is expected to positively impact Foxconn’s plans. Additionally, this move will help the contract manufacturer benefit from the PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware incentives, which include tablets.

According to reports, the assembly of iPads in India is expected to commence in the latter part of 2025 at the Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. This development marks a promising step towards strengthening India’s position in the global electronics manufacturing landscape.