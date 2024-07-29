OPPO India has officially launched its latest addition to the K Series in India, the OPPO K12x 5G highlighting its 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body and segment’s first Splash Touch technology. It offers a MIL-STD-810H certification to withstand tough environments and harsh conditions, an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating, a 7.68 mm ultra slim design, a 120 Hz display protected by Panda Glass, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 32 MP primary camera, 5,100 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and more.

OPPO K12x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification), 7.68mm ultra slim design, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Splash Touch Technology, 186 grams weight

6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification), 7.68mm ultra slim design, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Splash Touch Technology, 186 grams weight Software & Updates: ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 Operating System, 2 years of OS upgrades, and 3 years of Android Security updates

ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 Operating System, 2 years of OS upgrades, and 3 years of Android Security updates CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1,072 MHz) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1,072 MHz) Graphics Memory: 6 GB RAM OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB RAM Expansion

6 GB RAM OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Main Cameras: AI Dual Cameras (32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 main + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B portrait), Dual View Video, LED flash

AI Dual Cameras (32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 main + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B portrait), Dual View Video, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor

8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, AI Linkboost Technology, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, AI Linkboost Technology, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS Battery & Charging: 5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging

5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet

Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet Price: ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores

2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, and no-cost EMI up to 3 months

The OPPO K12x 5G highlights its rugged design with military-grade durability sporting a MIL-STD-810H certification ensuring the smartphone can withstand extreme conditions, including high heat, moisture, and shock resistance, making it a reliable choice for users in challenging environments.

The OPPO K12x 5G uses double-tempering with twice-reinforced Panda Glass used for better puncture resistance, high-strength matte finish Alloy frame, Shock-absorbing Foam, and Sponge Bionic cushioning which leaves appropriate gaps for each component to overcome drops and impacts.

Additionally, the smartphone has an ultra-slim 7.68 mm slim form factor weighing 186 grams and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance to enhance its durability further. The smartphone is available in two color options – Breeze Blue, and Midnight Violet.

Among its major highlights is the segment-first Splash Touch technology allowing users to operate the touchscreen even with wet hands or when the screen is wet. The OPPO K12x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. The HD+ resolution is on the lower side if the users want to view content in Full HD or more, and this could be a letdown for some users, if not all, who demand higher-resolution crisps.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1072 MHz) GPU, up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option, and packs a 5,100 mAh battery with a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. A base model with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is available at ₹12,999 which can be grabbed with the launch offers.

OPPO’s Trinity Engine optimizes computing resources and system memory, promising smooth and lag-free operation for over four years. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system and will receive 2 OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The rear side offers a circular camera design on the back highlighted by a prominent Cosmic Flashlight. The primary camera is a 32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 sensor + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B sensor while the selfie camera is an 8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor. Other features include AI Linkboost technology, a Dual View Video feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 5G connectivity, and more.

Early Verdict – OPPO K12x 5G

The OPPO K12x 5G is the only smartphone in this price range (under ₹15,000) to come with a military-grade durable design offering a solid design with its 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body. The smartphone is also a swift performer with its Dimensity 6300 and 45W fast charging. Other noteworthy features we liked are its 7.68mm ultra-slim profile, Splash Touch tech, AI Linkboost, and ColorOS 14 perks. A few things to notice are its 720p display and lack of stereo speakers even though it still has the Ultra Volume Mode with up to 300% volume boost. But given the lower price point, it can be overlooked if your priority is a strong design.

The OPPO K12x 5G seems to be a great option for users seeking a highly durable midrange smartphone with a decent package overall at competitive pricing. We will be sharing more details in the full review soon. The OPPO K12x 5G starts at an affordable price of ₹12,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards and no-cost EMI up to 3 months.

