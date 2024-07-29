Today, OPPO India launched the OPPO K12x 5G, its latest addition to the OPPO K Series in India highlighting its 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body and the segment’s first Splash Touch technology. Features include a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durable design with an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating, a 7.68 mm ultra slim design, a 120 Hz display protected by Panda Glass, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 32 MP primary camera, 5,100 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and more.

The OPPO K12x 5G flaunts its military-grade durability sporting a MIL-STD-810H certification to ensure the smartphone can withstand extreme conditions, including high heat, moisture, and shock resistance. It uses double-tempering with twice-reinforced Panda Glass used for better puncture resistance, a high-strength matte finish Alloy frame, Shock-absorbing Foam, and Sponge Bionic cushioning to overcome drops and impacts.

Additionally, the smartphone offers an ultra-slim 7.68 mm slim form factor weighing 186 grams and is available in two color options – Breeze Blue, and Midnight Violet. Among its major highlights is the segment-first Splash Touch technology allowing users to operate the touchscreen even with wet hands or when the screen is wet.

The OPPO K12x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1072 MHz) GPU, up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option, and packs a 5,100 mAh battery with a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO’s Trinity Engine optimizes computing resources and system memory, promising smooth and lag-free operation for over four years.

Cameras include a 32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B secondary for portraits while the selfie camera is an 8 MP f/2.05 with GC08A8-WA1XA sensor. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system and will receive 2 OS updates and 3 years of security updates. Other features include AI Linkboost technology, a Dual View Video feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 5G connectivity, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, “The OPPO K12x 5G is the first handset with ‘MIL-STD-810H’ durability standard under ₹15,000. It strikes the perfect balance between design and durability, without compromising performance and battery life, to make it an extremely attractive value proposition for those who need day-long battery in an attractive yet robust package.”

OPPO K12x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification), 7.68mm ultra slim design, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Splash Touch Technology, 186 grams weight

6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification), 7.68mm ultra slim design, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Splash Touch Technology, 186 grams weight Software & Updates: ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 Operating System, 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of Android Security updates

ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 Operating System, 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of Android Security updates CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1,072 MHz) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1,072 MHz) Graphics Memory: 6 GB RAM OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB RAM Expansion

6 GB RAM OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Main Cameras: AI Dual Cameras (32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 main + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B portrait), Dual View Video, LED flash

AI Dual Cameras (32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 main + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B portrait), Dual View Video, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor

8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, AI Linkboost Technology, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, AI Linkboost Technology, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS Battery & Charging: 5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging

5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet

The OPPO K12x 5G starts at an affordable price of ₹12,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards and no-cost EMI up to 3 months.

OPPO K12x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores

2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, and no-cost EMI up to 3 months

Get OPPO K12x 5G on OPPO.com/in

