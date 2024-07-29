Today, OPPO India launched the OPPO K12x 5G, its latest addition to the OPPO K Series in India highlighting its 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body and the segment’s first Splash Touch technology. Features include a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durable design with an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating, a 7.68 mm ultra slim design, a 120 Hz display protected by Panda Glass, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 32 MP primary camera, 5,100 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and more.
The OPPO K12x 5G flaunts its military-grade durability sporting a MIL-STD-810H certification to ensure the smartphone can withstand extreme conditions, including high heat, moisture, and shock resistance. It uses double-tempering with twice-reinforced Panda Glass used for better puncture resistance, a high-strength matte finish Alloy frame, Shock-absorbing Foam, and Sponge Bionic cushioning to overcome drops and impacts.
Additionally, the smartphone offers an ultra-slim 7.68 mm slim form factor weighing 186 grams and is available in two color options – Breeze Blue, and Midnight Violet. Among its major highlights is the segment-first Splash Touch technology allowing users to operate the touchscreen even with wet hands or when the screen is wet.
The OPPO K12x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1072 MHz) GPU, up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option, and packs a 5,100 mAh battery with a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO’s Trinity Engine optimizes computing resources and system memory, promising smooth and lag-free operation for over four years.
Cameras include a 32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B secondary for portraits while the selfie camera is an 8 MP f/2.05 with GC08A8-WA1XA sensor. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system and will receive 2 OS updates and 3 years of security updates. Other features include AI Linkboost technology, a Dual View Video feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 5G connectivity, and more.
Commenting on the launch, Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, “The OPPO K12x 5G is the first handset with ‘MIL-STD-810H’ durability standard under ₹15,000. It strikes the perfect balance between design and durability, without compromising performance and battery life, to make it an extremely attractive value proposition for those who need day-long battery in an attractive yet robust package.”
OPPO K12x 5G Specifications & Features
- Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification), 7.68mm ultra slim design, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Splash Touch Technology, 186 grams weight
- Software & Updates: ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 Operating System, 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of Android Security updates
- CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55)
- GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1,072 MHz) Graphics
- Memory: 6 GB RAM OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB RAM Expansion
- Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
- Main Cameras: AI Dual Cameras (32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 main + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B portrait), Dual View Video, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor
- Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, AI Linkboost Technology, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS
- Battery & Charging: 5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging
- Colors: Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet
The OPPO K12x 5G starts at an affordable price of ₹12,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores. Offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards and no-cost EMI up to 3 months.
OPPO K12x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers
- Price: ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)
- Availability: 2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores
- Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, and no-cost EMI up to 3 months
Get OPPO K12x 5G on OPPO.com/in