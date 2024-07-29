OnePlus recently launched its newest Android tablet – the OnePlus Pad 2 worldwide including India alongside the OnePlus Nord 4, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Pad 2 is the brand’s flagship tablet and is the direct successor to the OnePlus Pad launched last year. The Pad 2 highlights the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, a big 12.1-inch 3K 144 Hz display, a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, support for Stylo 2 + Smart Keyboard, and more. Here’s more about the Android tablet in our OnePlus Pad 2 review.

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 12.1-inch IPS LCD display, 3K resolution (3,200 x 2,120 pixels), 144 Hz variable refresh rate (144/120/90/60/50/48/30 Hz), 900 nits peak brightness, 560 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, metallic design, 6.49 mm thickness, 548 grams

12.1-inch IPS LCD display, 3K resolution (3,200 x 2,120 pixels), 144 Hz variable refresh rate (144/120/90/60/50/48/30 Hz), 900 nits peak brightness, 560 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, metallic design, 6.49 mm thickness, 548 grams Software: OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14

OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.3 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.3 GHz GPU: Adreno 750 Graphics

Adreno 750 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage Main Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, 6 stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, support for OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, 6 stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, support for OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard Cellular: N/A

N/A Battery & Charging: 9,510 mAh, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 23% in 10 minutes, 64% in 30 minutes, 100% in 81 minutes

9,510 mAh, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 23% in 10 minutes, 64% in 30 minutes, 100% in 81 minutes Colors: Nimbus Gray

Nimbus Gray Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 1st August 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select offline partner stores.

1st August 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select offline partner stores. Offers: ₹2,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & OneCard on select channels, no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on leading bank cards, ₹3,000 additional exchange bonus for upgrading from an old tablet or smartphone, or ₹5,000 from a OnePlus tablet or smartphone, 50% additional discount on the OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard 2, and OnePlus Folio Case 2 on purchasing the OnePlus Pad 2, RCC members can avail of an extra ₹1,000 coupon on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the OnePlus Pad 2 flaunts its metallic design with solid build quality. The tablet is about 6.49 mm extremely slim weighing 548 grams and comes in only a Nimbus Gray color option. The design is unibody with a sleek matte finish metallic back which looks appealing and feels great in the hands. Overall, the OnePlus Pad 2 gives you a premium Android tablet experience when it comes to design.

The front has a stunning and bright 12.1-inch big screen which is an IPS LCD and it offers crisp 3K resolution (3,200 x 2,120 pixels, 303 ppi) with a 7:5 aspect ratio, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (144/120/90/60/50/48/30 Hz) and 540 Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is bright enough for a tablet providing up to 900 nits of brightness.

The display supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a total of 6 stereo speakers for enhanced multimedia experience. The 6 stereo speakers use omni-bearing sound field technology which intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound.

When holding landscape, both sides, the right and the left have stereo speakers, a power button on the left, and a microphone and USB Type-C port on the right. The volume controls are on the top left along with another noise-cancelling microphone and the magnetic charging for Bluetooth-enabled OnePlus Stylo2. The bottom has charging pins for the OnePlus Smart Keyboard which also connects via Bluetooth.

On the camera’s front, the rear side has a 13 MP single camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. It doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor, tablets don’t usually come with fingerprint scanners. Other features of the tablet include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. You don’t get SIM support on the tablet which means you have to rely on the Wi-Fi for internet connectivity.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus Pad 2 runs on Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14.1 interface on top. The Android security patch is dated 5th June 2024 with at least 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates. The OxygenOS 14.1 is OnePlus’ latest customized user interface for tablets and has a bunch of features on top of all the native Android 14 offerings. It can sync with OnePlus phones for OTP verification messages, cellular data sharing, and rich text messages. There is also copy and paste, notification sharing, and file sharing between devices.

The OxygenOS 14.1 offers a refreshing UI experience on the OnePlus Pad 2 with a re-designed Home Screen, icon packs and customizations, display enhancements, Privacy and Security features, and more. The Android for tablets is slightly different from what you see on smartphones, for instance, the homescreen which you see in portrait view can actually be changed to landscape view. The interface has been customized for the tablet experience. Unlike smartphones, the Settings page is divided into two sections, the left side which holds all the Settings, and the right has the appropriate menu settings.

The OnePlus Pad 2 also adds support for the OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Smart Keyboard both using Bluetooth for connectivity. The OnePlus Stylo 2 with its upgraded grip and zero-millisecond delay tracking creates a true-to-life pen and paper experience thanks to the hyperrealistic pen-tip vibration generated by its linear motor. Using 16,000 pressure sensitivity levels, the OnePlus Stylo 2 also simulates real ink effects, where varying pressures and angles are intuitively reflected in the writing and drawing, even when the pen tip barely touches the screen.

The OnePlus Smart Keyboard with its magnetic holder features an updated adjustable tilt, ranging from 110° to 165°, while the keyboard seamlessly connects via a pogo-pin and Bluetooth. The Smart Keyboard also comes with an expansive 8,640 mm² touchpad providing a significantly larger area than the 3,483 mm² of its predecessor. The keyboard boasts six rows of keys, including a row of shortcut keys tailored for faster work tasks.

The Stylo 2 gives a very realistic drawing/sketching experience when using on the Notes app. It also supports gestures for double pressing the pen for the eraser. The OnePlus Stylo 2 is used for writing, making quick notes, sketching, etc on the large screen. The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard gives you the freedom to type on a physical keyboard providing a smooth typing experience and smooth gestures on a large touchpad. The keyboard works even when it’s detached and offers great typing feedback.

No bloatware is found on the tablet, and OnePlus remains at the top in terms of a bloatware-free experience. You can check the pre-installed apps screenshot which has a few installed apps like WPS Office, and Netflix which might be essential for many users but can be removed if not required.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to its internals, the OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the flagship 4nm chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.3 GHz and paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. The tablet comes in two variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 128 GB UFS 4.0 storage as the base variant, and 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage as the top variant.

OnePlus has put the newest and the most powerful chip on the tablet which is also seen on its top-of-the-line OnePlus 12. This is the same chip that also powers many, if not all, flagship smartphones which also cost in the premium price range. With the latest chip on board, the OnePlus Pad 2 promises to deliver an unparalleled performance for gamers and performance users alike. The device also boasts additional features such as Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, 5G sharing, Dolby Atmos sound, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and Spacial Audio.

About the chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core SoC with a 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 core configuration. This includes a high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.3 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 3.2 GHz, two ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 3.0 GHz, and two ARM Cortex-A520 power-efficient cores at 2.3 GHz along with the 12 MB L3 CPU cache. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is significantly faster than all the Snapdragon chips out there and also tops out in its class.

Additionally, the phone boasts an X70 5G Modem-RF System, an 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra ISP, and Xiaomi’s IceLoop cooling solution for efficient heat dissipation. The device boasts additional features such as Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, 5G connectivity, Dolby Atmos sound, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and Spacial Audio.

The Adreno 750 GPU delivers a top-notch gaming performance and comes with support for Hardware Raytracing making the tablet an ideal choice for gamers seeking peak performance on a larger screen. For gamers, the tablet is highly recommended. Whether you are playing the latest titles or engaging in intense multiplayer battles, the Pad 2 delivers smooth, lag-free gameplay for an immersive gaming experience.

Cameras

The OnePlus Pad 2 equips a single rear camera of 13 MP and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The cameras support EIS, alongwith features such as 4K video recording (30fps), Pano, Time-Lapse, HDR, and AI mode. The 8 MP selfie snapper also supports video recording up to 4k at 30fps. The cameras on Android tablets come with very basic features, so we can’t compare them to smartphone cameras. There’s nothing much to talk about its camera, you can play with a few modes like Time-Lapse, Pano mode, HDR, and AI, and do video calling, meeting, and conferencing. It clicks good pictures in well-lit conditions and performs well in daylight. The overall image quality is good for a tablet in this range.

Battery Life & Charging

The OnePlus Pad 2 packs a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging which provides up to 23% battery power in 10 minutes, up to 64% battery power in 30 minutes, and fully charged in 81 minutes. The 9,510 mAh battery can deliver up to 40 days of standby time, 12 hours of YouTube playback, 35 hours of Spotify music, and 6 hours of non-stop gaming, delivering an overall good battery performance for an Android tablet in this range. For tablets, the battery capacity is usually higher than that of smartphones due to the large form factor, larger displays, and higher power needs.

Verdict – OnePlus Pad 2 Review

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers a big screen, premium design, and a bunch of impressive traits for a tablet including the Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard. In addition to its top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, it also provides long battery life, 67W fast charging, superior audio performance, seamless multitasking, and high-end gaming. The OnePlus Pad 2 is highly recommended for users who want cutting-edge performance, premium design, a larger display, extra features like Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard, and a great multimedia experience. The only thing to note is that it doesn’t come with SIM support so you need to rely on the Wi-Fi only. The price for the OnePlus Pad 2 starts at ₹39,999 for its base variant i.e. 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and can be grabbed with launch offers mentioned below.

OnePlus Pad 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

The OnePlus Pad 2 is priced at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹42,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB. The OnePlus Stylo 2 is priced at ₹5,499 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard is priced at ₹8,499. The OnePlus Pad 2 will be available from 1st August 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select offline partner stores.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & OneCard on select channels, no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on leading bank cards, ₹3,000 additional exchange bonus for upgrading from an old tablet or smartphone or ₹5,000 from a OnePlus tablet or smartphone, 50% additional discount on the OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard 2, and OnePlus Folio Case 2 on purchasing the OnePlus Pad 2, RCC members can avail of an extra ₹1,000 coupon on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

Get OnePlus Pad 2 on OnePlus.in