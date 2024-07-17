OnePlus has launched its latest addition to its Nord series earbuds – the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in India at ₹3,299 alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2. Highlights include up to 49dB Hybrid ANC with 4,000 Hz ultra-wide frequency, 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, 44 hours of music playback with 10 minutes fast charging, 3 microphones, BassWave 2.0 algorithm, IP55 water-resistant rated, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and more.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro is equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers combined with the BassWave 2.0 Enhancement algorithm and master EQ for an immersive audio experience. It uses 49dB Hybrid ANC with 4,000 Hz ultra-wide frequency along with a 3-microphone system for seamless AI call noise cancellation.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is encased in a sleek, pebble-shaped vertical case with a matte finish and metallic accents, each weighing 4.4 grams and available in Starry Black and Soft Jade color options.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro delivers up to 44 hours of total playback time on a single charge with up to 12 hours of standalone playback without ANC. It comes with a 10-minute flash charge providing up to 11 hours of listening time.

It comes with an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, enabling dual connection, and Google Fast Pair for seamless device switching and pairing. Other features include touch controls, voice assistant, transparent mode, Master EQ, low latency, and more.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is priced at ₹3,299 and will be available from 20th July 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus Stores, and select offline partner stores.

The launch offers include ₹300 instant discount on ICICI Bank and OneCard users from 20th July to 31st July, ₹200 off for RCC Members from 20th July to 19th August, ₹100 off for Students from 20th July to 31st August, and up to ₹500 off on Nord Buds 3 Pro when purchasing the OnePlus Nord 4 from 5th August to 31st August.

