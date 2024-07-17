OnePlus has launched its newest tablet – OnePlus Pad 2 globally including India alongside the OnePlus Nord 4, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. Highlights and features of the tablet include a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, a large 12.1-inch 3K 144 Hz display, a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, support for Stylo 2 + Smart Keyboard, and more.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is the direct successor to the OnePlus Pad launched last year, and uses a metallic design available in Nimbus Gray color option. On the front side, it sports a stunning 12.1-inch 144 Hz 3K resolution IPS LCD display (3,200 x 2,120 pixels, 303 ppi) with a 7:5 aspect ratio, up to 900 nits brightness, 540Hz touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision support.

The tablet also comes with Dolby Atmos 6 stereo speakers with omni-bearing sound field technology which intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound.

The OnePlus Pad 2 has support for the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo 2 with its upgraded grip and zero-millisecond delay tracking creates a true-to-life pen and paper experience thanks to the hyperrealistic pen-tip vibration generated by its linear motor. Using 16,000 pressure sensitivity levels, the OnePlus Stylo 2 also simulates real ink effects, where varying pressures and angles are intuitively reflected in the writing and drawing, even when the pen tip barely touches the screen.

The OnePlus Smart Keyboard with its magnetic holder features an updated adjustable tilt, ranging from 110° to 165°, while the keyboard seamlessly connects via a pogo-pin and Bluetooth. The Smart Keyboard also comes with an expansive 8,640 mm² touchpad, offering a significantly larger area than the 3,483 mm² of its predecessor. The keyboard boasts six rows of keys, including a row of shortcut keys tailored for faster work tasks.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.3 GHz and paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. The tablet comes in two variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 128 GB UFS 4.0 storage as the base variant, and 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage as the top variant. It packs a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the tablet up to 23% in 10 minutes, 64% in 30 minutes, and fully charged in 81 minutes.

On the camera’s front, the rear side has a 13 MP single camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with 5G sharing. It runs on Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14 interface on top and can sync with OnePlus phones for OTP verification messages, cellular data sharing, and rich text messages. There is also copy and paste, notification sharing, and file sharing between devices.

Commenting on the launch, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, “Carrying forward the momentum of the highly successful OnePlus Pad, the OnePlus Pad 2 is our latest flagship tablet designed for Life Made Smooth. With notable enhancements in the chipset and display, plus optimised software experience tailored for enhancing productivity, and all-round powerful performance, the OnePlus Pad 2 is built for unparalleled productivity, stress-free office work, and immersive multimedia entertainment experiences. Unmatched by any other tablet on the market right now, the OnePlus Pad 2 empower users to enjoy fast and smooth digital experiences that seamlessly integrate work, entertainment, and everyday tasks.”

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 12.1-inch IPS LCD display, 3K resolution (3,200 x 2,120 pixels), 144 Hz variable refresh rate (144/120/90/60/50/48/30 Hz) , 900 nits peak brightness, 560 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, metallic design, 6.49 mm thickness, 548 grams

The OnePlus Pad 2 is priced at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹42,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB. The OnePlus Stylo 2 is priced at ₹5,499 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard is priced at ₹8,499. The OnePlus Pad 2 will be available from 1st August 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select offline partner stores.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & OneCard on select channels, no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on leading bank cards, ₹3,000 additional exchange bonus for upgrading from an old tablet or smartphone or ₹5,000 from a OnePlus tablet or smartphone, 50% additional discount on the OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard 2, and OnePlus Folio Case 2 on purchasing the OnePlus Pad 2, RCC members can avail of an extra ₹1,000 coupon on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Pad 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

