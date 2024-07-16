OnePlus has launched its newest Nord Series smartphones – the OnePlus Nord 4 globally including India alongside the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. Highlights and features of the smartphone include a flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, a 120 Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS primary camera, 5,500mAh battery, metallic design, and more.

The OnePlus Nord 4 uses a metallic back design available in three color options – Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, and Oasis Green. The aluminum back is created using several cutting-edge techniques including a nano-etched design and a revolutionary new antenna design. It runs on Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14 interface on top with support for 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security updates, the highest software support on any OnePlus smartphone to date.

The Nord 4 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU. The phone comes in three variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant, 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage as the mid variant, and 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage as the top variant. It has a high-density graphite sheet, a steel vapor chamber, and a micron-level copper foil together making up to 17,900 sqmm area for heat dissipation.

On the camera’s front, the rear side has a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 1/1.95-inch OIS main camera + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera with 120° FOV and 16 MP f/2.4 Samsung S5K3P9 selfie camera. On the front side, it sports a stunning 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,772 x 1240 pixels), 120 Hz variable refresh rate, 2,195 nits peak brightness, and 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The display also benefits from the AI features the phone has to offer.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, steel vapor chamber cooling system, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications & Features

The OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB, and ₹35,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB. The smartphone will be available for pre-order from 20th July 2024 on Amazon.in, OnePlus online and offline stores while the open sale begins on 2nd August 2024. The launch offers include ₹3,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & OneCard, and Jio benefits.

