realme India has officially confirmed the launch of its next TWS earbuds – the realme Buds T310 in India on 30th July i.e. tomorrow. Alongside the launch of its earbuds, realme 13 Pro Series 5G and realme Watch S2 will also debut.

The realme Buds T310 promises significant upgrades over its predecessor, the realme Buds T300 which was primarily equipped with a 30dB ANC. The new earbuds will come with 46 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and are set to deliver a superior audio experience by effectively reducing ambient noise.

The earbuds will retain the 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers, known for delivering full bass, a majestic sound field, and clear vocals. Additionally, the realme Buds T310 will support 360° Spatial audio effect to enhance the listening experience. The earbuds will deliver up to 40 hours of total playback time and IP55 ratings for water and dust-resistant design.

The realme Buds T310 is expected to maintain the sleek aesthetics of its predecessor Buds T300 featuring a long stem and a compact charging case. The earbuds are also expected to be lightweight and will include support for ultra-low latency gaming mode, AAC codec, and fast charging capabilities.

While the realme Buds T300 was launched at ₹2,299, the pricing for the Buds T310 is expected to be in a similar range. Detailed specifications and official pricing will be revealed during the launch event tomorrow i.e. Tuesday. Post-launch, the realme Buds T310 will be available for purchase on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores across India.

