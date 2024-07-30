The realme 13 Pro 5G Series is finally official alongside the launch of the realme Watch S2 smartwatch and realme Buds T310 wireless earbuds. We got the realme 13 Pro+ 5G, the upper variant in its lineup highlighting its powerful camera system with the world’s first 50 MP Sony LYT-701 OIS main camera + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony LYT-600 Periscope telephoto 3x camera. In addition, it is also equipped with the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 which we saw on the realme 13 Pro 5G as well as its predecessor – the realme 12 Pro+ 5G launched in January this year. Other notable features include fast 80W SuperVOOC charging, AI features, a stunning matte glass design, and as much as 512 GB storage.

realme 13 Pro+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz/2,000 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 8.23 mm thickness (Glass), 8.41 mm thickness (Leather), 185.5 grams (Leather), 190 grams (Glass)

Monet Gold (Glass), Emerald Green (Vegan Leather) Price: ₹32,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹34,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹32,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹34,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 6th August 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Early bird sale starts today i.e. 30th July 2024 from 6 PM to 12 AM, pre-booking starts tomorrow i.e. 31st July 2024

6th August 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Early bird sale starts today i.e. 30th July 2024 from 6 PM to 12 AM, pre-booking starts tomorrow i.e. 31st July 2024 Offers: ₹3,000 off with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI Cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, and a 30-day free replacement guarantee for devices activated before 12th August 2024

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Both the realme 13 Pro 5G and the realme 13 Pro+ 5G share an identical design using a Monet-inspired matte finish glass back with IP65 dust and water-resistant protection while the front is covered with the new Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The realme 13 Pro+ 5G comes in two color options, one with a Vegan Leather design in Emerald Green and one with the glass back in Monet Gold. The Monet Purple color is limited to the realme 13 Pro 5G as you can see in the images.

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G has a unique aesthetic inspired by the works of the famous impressionist painter Claude Monet. The design feels premium especially the glass look while the vegan leather seems to be similar to its predecessor realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The glass surface exhibits mesmerizing flashes from every angle, inviting users to experience the tactile nuances reminiscent of impressionist masterpieces.

The artistic design is a result of realme’s collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), and is influenced by Monet’s iconic “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” series. Adding to its aesthetic appeal, it also features a Sunrise Halo design with a 360° luxury watch-level texture.

The front sports a stunning 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is curved, crisp, and bright, and has enough brightness which makes it one of the great screens in the segment. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The smartphone comes with a thickness of approximately 8.23 mm thickness (Glass models) or 8.41 mm thickness (Leather model) and a weight of 185.5 grams (Leather) or 190 grams (Glass). Overall, the realme 13 Pro 5G stands out as one of the premium and finest designs in its class with a unique look.

As for the sides, connectivity, audio, and other features, the phone packs an in-display fingerprint scanner, a power button as well as volume controls on the right, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, a dual 5G SIM tray, stereo loudspeakers, and a microphone.

At the top, you will find a second microphone and another speaker making it stereo. It has Dolby Audio support to enhance the audio experience through the stereo loudspeakers, aside from its Hi-Res audio certification for HD audio quality. You don’t get a 3.5 mm headphone jack, so you will end up using a Type-C to 3.5 mm converter.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 out of the box with support for 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates. The smartphone comes with an Android security patch of 5th June 2024.

The realme UI 5.0 seamlessly integrates AI features for a better user experience featuring the ‘NEXT AI’ enabling powerful hardware with advanced AI features. These AI features include AI Ultra Clarity, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhance, and AI Audio Zoom. The AI Ultra Clarity enhances the resolution and increases the clarity of blurry images.

In addition, the cameras, backed with AI, also come with a Pro-XDR feature which analyzes the image content transmitted by the camera, optimizing photo effects for a complete range of brightness and dynamic range. The Next AI was also seen on the realme GT 6.

The realme UI 5.0 also comes with a host of customization options, allowing users to tailor the look and interface according to their preferences. Notable features include Air Gestures, Mini Capsule, and more. The realme UI 5.0 also enables you to use the additional perks from the realme UI 4.0 interface. Built on the Android 14 operating system, the realme UI 5.0 marks a substantial improvement over its predecessors (realme UI 4.0 and older). The significant upgrades are the new AI features available on the realme 13 Pro Series 5G.

The interface has been revamped for an optimized UI experience, improved privacy and security features, and various other enhancements. The performance is smooth and lag-free, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate and the optimized CPU, the smartphone offers a smooth user experience. You get very minimal pre-installed apps such as Facebook, Amazon, and Snapchat aside from the usual apps from realme and Google.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme 13 Pro 5G and the realme 13 Pro+ 5G, are both equipped with 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with Adreno 710 Graphics. The realme 12 Pro+ 5G, uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 which means the performance should be identical.

Furthermore, the smartphone is available in either 8 GB RAM or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Plus, it has the largest 9-layer cooling system 4,500mm² tempered VC + 9,953mm² graphite for maximum heat dissipation, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is an upper-midrange SoC with eight cores and is manufactured in a 4nm process. The SoC consists of eight Kryo cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz – 4x performance Kryo cores based on ARM Cortex-A78 at 2.4 GHz clock speed and 4x power efficient Kryo cores based on ARM Cortex-A55 at 1.95 GHz clock speed.

The smartphone uses virtual RAM of up to +12 GB, depending on the model you choose i.e. the 8 GB RAM or the 12 GB RAM. The RAM can be extended ranging from 4 GB to 8 GB or 12 GB, the system dynamically allocates virtual RAM based on resource requirements. You get three options either 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, or 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Adreno 710 serves as a fast midrange GPU, delivering notable gaming performance in the segment. We played several games on the phone and the performance was smooth and reliable, thanks to the faster CPU, GPU, and UI optimizations.

For thermal concerns, the realme 13 Pro+ 5G comes with a highly efficient Vapor Chamber Cooling System equipped with Graphite sheets for effective heat dissipation. It has the largest 9-layer cooling system with 4,500mm² tempered VC + 9,953mm² graphite for maximum heat dissipation.

Cameras

Among the major highlight of the smartphone are its cameras, the realme 13 Pro+ 5G includes a triple setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-701 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony LYT-600 periscope lens with 3x optical zoom + an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle secondary camera while the front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfie needs. The realme 13 Pro+ 5G is the first smartphone in the world to feature a Sony-LYT701 sensor and Sony-LYT600 periscope camera. The camera supports 6x in-sensor zoom and as much as 120x digital zoom.

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G comes with the ‘NEXT AI’ enabling powerful hardware with advanced AI features. These AI features include AI Ultra Clarity which enhances the resolution and increases the clarity of blurry images, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhance, and AI Audio Zoom. In addition, the camera uses a Pro-XDR feature which analyzes the image content transmitted by the camera, optimizing photo effects for a complete range of brightness and dynamic range. The camera package is backed with AI capabilities for improved camera performance.

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G has a unique and optimized setup and is probably far better than many camera-centric smartphones in the segment. The image quality is highly satisfactory and the overall camera performance is simply impressive.

AI features including AI Ultra Clarity, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhance, and AI Audio Zoom come into play. The AI Smart Removal enables users to enhance their photos by manually selecting and removing unwanted elements such as passersby and clutter. The AI technology then seamlessly fills in the background, ensuring the final image looks natural and pristine, free from any trace of the removed objects.

The camera interface offers a bunch of features and modes, including PHOTO, VIDEO, STREET, NIGHT, PORTRAIT, PRO, PANO, HI-RES, MOVIE, TIME-LAPSE, SLOW-MO, LONG EXPOSURE, DUAL-VIEW VIDEO, DOC SCANNER, STARRY MODE, TILT-SHIFT, Google Lens for the rear side and PHOTO, VIDEO, PANO, PORTRAIT, NIGHT, TIME-LAPSE, DUAL-VIEW VIDEO, FACE BEAUTY, FILL LIGHT for the front side.

Here are some samples to show you the camera performance quality.

realme 13 Pro+ 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Like the realme 13 Pro 5G, you get the same capacity i.e. 5,200 mAh battery, slightly larger than the typical 5,000 mAh battery, however, the realme 13 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a faster 80W SuperVOOC fast charging as opposed to the 45W on its younger sibling. The additional 200 mAh gives a slight edge over the opponents with a 5,000 mAh battery, it’s also higher than its predecessor i.e. realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The 5,200 mAh battery ensures a great battery life combined with the realme UI 5.0 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 optimizations, expect up to 1.5 to 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns.

Surprisingly, the smartphone offers even faster charging which is 80W compared to the 67W charging on its predecessor. With the 80W charger, you can expect the battery to be charged from 0% to 50% in about 19 minutes and fully 100% in about 49 minutes as per realme.

Verdict – realme 13 Pro+ 5G Review

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G shines out with its impressive camera performance in the segment in addition to its unique AI features. The smartphone has much to offer, from its premium matte glass design, 120 Hz curved AMOLED, superior performance (Snapdragon 7s Gen 2), and faster 80W charging, to its extraordinary features and UI customizations. The realme 13 Pro+ 5G offers a great package making it a solid contender in its class. For those who have a budget of over ₹30,000, the realme 13 Pro+ 5G is indeed a reasonable pick, the price starts at ₹32,999 which can be grabbed at 29,999 with launch offers.

realme 13 Pro+ 5G – Where To Buy

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, ₹34,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹36,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 6th August 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Early bird sale starts today i.e. 30th July 2024 from 6 PM to 12 AM while the pre-booking starts tomorrow i.e. 31st July 2024. The launch offers include ₹3,000 off with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI Cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, and a 30-day free replacement guarantee for devices activated before 12th August 2024.

Get realme 13 Pro+ 5G on realme.com/in