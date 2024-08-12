German audio giant, Sennheiser has introduced the latest addition to its HD 600 Series with the launch of the Sennheiser HD 620S headphones. The new headphones promise to redefine closed-back listening for audiophiles, offering a blend of immersive soundstage and superior performance typically reserved for open-back designs.

Vijay Sharma, General Manager of Sennheiser Consumer Business in India, said, “The HD 620S is a response to the hi-fi community’s demand for a headphone that combines the best features of our 600 series while providing isolation from external distractions. This model not only meets that demand but also delivers an exceptional listening experience with brilliant impulse response and immersive imaging, making it perfect for any environment where top-notch audio performance is crucial.”

The Sennheiser HD 620S includes a specially tuned 42mm dynamic transducer, crafted at Sennheiser’s advanced transducer facility in Tullamore, Ireland. The HD 620S inherits the smooth, effortless sound signature of the open-back HD 600 series while introducing a contemporary, airy tone that balances clarity with rich, deep bass.

The headphones feature a high damping factor with the 150-ohm aluminum voice coil that excels in delivering fast transients and precise instrument separation, providing punchy dynamics across the frequency spectrum essential for audiophiles as well as gamers who demand detail and precision in their audio experience.

The Sennheiser HD 620S is housed in an iconic chassis that has gained popularity among audiophiles, gamers, and streamers for long-term wearing comfort. They are constructed with a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of daily use. The metal elements serve a critical acoustic purpose, the steel plate that closes off the back volume efficiently isolates internal reflections, preserving the purity of the audio signal. The angled baffle is designed to mimic the behavior of open-back transducers, providing an expansive soundstage that replicates the triangular imaging of a high-quality loudspeaker setup. This is essential for a live concert recording or engaging in an intense multiplayer gaming session.

The included storage pouch protects the headphones from dust and provides ample space for the detachable 1.8-meter cable, which terminates in a 3.5mm stereo plug with a locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter. An optional balanced 4.4mm cable will be available for audiophiles seeking even more connectivity options. The twist-and-lock single-sided cable design, shared with other Sennheiser models, offers flexibility for aftermarket cable options, including those with an in-line microphone.

The Sennheiser HD 620S headphones are priced at ₹32,990 (special launch price) and will be available for purchase from 12th August 2024 on Sennheiser’s official webshop at sennheiser-hearing.com, as well as on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

